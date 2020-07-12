Apartment List
/
IL
/
elmhurst
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

317 Apartments for rent in Elmhurst, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elmhurst apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
17 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,799
2998 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
185 E Oneida Ave.
185 Oneida Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Great Location in Elmhurst - Ready to move in! This 3 bedroom tri-level with 2 full baths is cute as can be! Combo living room/dining room, updated kitchen with table space and bonus whole house generator. Large deck, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
537 East park Avenue
537 East Park Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1198 sqft
UPDATED JULIAN SPLIT, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, FAMILY ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, SEPRATE DINNING ROOM, CERAMIC ENTRYWAYS & BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. OPEN STAIRCASE TO 2ND FLOOR CREATES SPACIOUS EFFECT. FAMILY ROOM IS (5) STEPS DOWN FROM KITCHEN.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
868 South STRATFORD Avenue
868 Stratford Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, EAT-IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, WALK-OUT FAMILY RM TO PATIO PLUS LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN. FULLY FINISHED SUB BASEMENT WITH ANOTHER BEDROOM & KITCHEN - PERFECT FOR IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
271 E 3rd St
271 East 3rd Street, Elmhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3628 sqft
Can’t get bank financing right now due to the economy? Having trouble finding a Jumbo Loan for the home of your dreams? Are you self employed and just need time? Our Executive Lease Purchase is the perfect solution! Lease To Own in Elmhurst –

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
970 South Saylor Avenue
970 Saylor Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1148 sqft
3 BR brick ranch nested on a tree lined street, hardwood floor throughout entire house, Huge unfinished basement (approx.34X28). Bright kitchen with dishwasher, stove and wall gas oven, refrigerator and freezer. 1 BATH, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1160 South Eldridge Lane
1160 S Eldridge Ln, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
2122 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES! Luxury living in Elmhurst's newest premier residences: Eldridge Townhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Elmhurst
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
9 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
974 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
22 KING ARTHUR Court
22 North King Arthur Court, Northlake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
A NICELY KEPT UNIT FEATURING KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA, LIVING RM WITH VIEW TO COURTYARD. 1st FL BR OPENS TO BACK EXTERIOR AND GREAT CLOSET SPACE. PARKING SPOT RIGHT OUTSIDE THE DOOR. LIVING RM WITH WIDE STAIRS DOWN TO FINISHED LOWER LEVEL.
Results within 5 miles of Elmhurst
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1440 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 2200 Grace Apartment Homes in Lombard, IL 60148 feature spacious homes, dishwasher, GE appliances, wood flooring, central AC, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
36 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,490
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
31 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,433
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
980 sqft
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
24 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1235 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
South Maywood
1400 Bataan Dr
1400 Bataan Dr, Broadview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
567 sqft
Recently renovated section 8 apartments are perfectly located close to the Loyola University Medical Center and the I-290. Rooms boast air conditioning and extensive cooking range. Community benefits include 24-hr maintenance and internet access.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
43 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,625
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
City Guide for Elmhurst, IL

Greetings, big spenders of Lincoln Land, and welcome to your virtual Elmhurst, Illinois apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in the West Chicago suburbs about 15 miles from the Loop, Elmhurst is a prime living locale for Chicagoland leasers. Sound like your cup of tea? Then start checking out the listings in this super sweet apartment finder, because the perfect Elmhurst, IL apartment for you is just a few clicks away!

Having trouble with Craigslist Elmhurst? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

A few inexpensive apartments (in the $700-$800 range) can be found in our listings for Elmhurst, but the bulk of rentals in the city are upscale, resort-style lofts, town homes, and good old-fashioned apartments that go for anywhere between $2,000-$4,000. Fortunately, amenities tend to be top-notch and frequently include gourmet kitchens, Jacuzzis, private balconies, expansive (1500-plus square foot) floor plans, tennis courts, doorman and concierge service, business centers, and even on-site convenience stores. Pet-friendly apartments (including dogs allowed) are available in Elmhurst (especially at some of the more modestly priced rentals) and short-term and furnished units are available as well, giving leasers a wide variety of options. Waiting lists, meanwhile, are rare, so feel free to shop the rental market at your leisure without worrying too much about your dream dwellings slipping through your grasp.

When you’re confident you’ve discovered the perfect Elmhurst apartment, be sure to bring along proof of income, banking info, and a blank check to pay for the security deposit (which, even at the priciest complexes, is rarely more than $300) that most landlords require. Many Elmhurst rentals are income-sensitive and only consider tenants who earn at least twice the cost of rent each month. Landlords typically perform renting/credit background checks on prospective tenants, so make sure you have a respectable co-signer in tow if you have some shady skeletons in your leasing closet.

Generally, the more pricey, apartments and neighborhoods are situated in the southern half, but you really can’t go wrong living in the northern neighborhoods, either. If you’re vehicle-deprived, meanwhile, we recommend looking into one of the few high-end lofts and condos in the bustling downtown area that are within short walking distance of the Metro station.

Factor in a variety of art and history museums, theaters, eateries, boutiques, nightlife hotspots, and an expansive park system, and we get the feeling you’ll soon come to love this chic little Chicagoland city! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Elmhurst, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elmhurst apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Elmhurst 1 BedroomsElmhurst 2 BedroomsElmhurst 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElmhurst 3 BedroomsElmhurst Accessible ApartmentsElmhurst Apartments with Balcony
Elmhurst Apartments with GarageElmhurst Apartments with GymElmhurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElmhurst Apartments with Move-in SpecialsElmhurst Apartments with ParkingElmhurst Apartments with Pool
Elmhurst Apartments with Washer-DryerElmhurst Cheap PlacesElmhurst Dog Friendly ApartmentsElmhurst Furnished ApartmentsElmhurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, IL
Romeoville, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Elmhurst CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago