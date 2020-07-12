/
/
/
west town
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
286 Apartments for rent in West Town, Chicago, IL
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
44 Units Available
Spoke
728 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,677
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1116 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood-style flooring, kitchen islands and high ceilings. Property includes a lounge area, party room and bocce court. By the Blue Line for convenient transportation. Near River West's best dining and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
8 Units Available
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1000 sqft
1241 N. Milwaukee's unique floorplans and features reflect the creativity and variety that Wicker Park is known for. Flat roads and defined bike lanes make cycling an easy option for daily errands.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
$
12 Units Available
Mondial River West
910 W Huron St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,870
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1221 sqft
Professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, Mondial, River West's newest luxury apartment community, offers spacious jr one bedrooms, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
3 Units Available
1647 N Milwaukee
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,900
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1096 sqft
1647 N. Milwaukee's perfect placement on the border between Wicker Park and Bucktown offers residents the best of both neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
53 Units Available
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,688
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,259
1064 sqft
Wrigley Stadium, Kennedy Expressway and Wicker Park are all nearby this property. Furnished apartments available. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga studio, pool, gym and fire pit available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
14 Units Available
Centrum Bucktown
1743 N Leavitt St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,150
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,236
1026 sqft
A stylish, upscale community with outstanding amenities including a resident lounge, demonstration kitchen, outdoor terrace with lounge space, and a dog run. Homes offer pearl quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryers, and USB ports.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
5 Units Available
Luxe on Chicago
1838 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,750
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1059 sqft
Located minutes from Humboldt Park and Wicker Park Commons, this community provides residents with an on-site business center, off-street parking and fitness center. Apartments have features that include quartz countertops, oversized windows and large balconies.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
725 sqft
846 N.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
2010 West Pierce
2010 W Pierce Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,067
1293 sqft
Across the street from Humboldt Park, within walking distance of shopping, dining and public transportation. Large, 2-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, extra storage and granite counters. Covered and open parking available for a fee.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
1022 N Damen Ave
1022 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1053 sqft
1022-24 N. Damen / 2009 W. Cortez Amazing Wicker Park Location with lots of local flavor only blocks away. Walk out your door to Damen bus line. 1/2 mile walk to el (blue line).
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2349 W Thomas St 1F
2349 West Thomas Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2Bed Plus Office Near Ukrainian Village - Property Id: 318876 2Bed Plus Office Near Ukrainian Village Unit Features: *Separated Living Room / Dining Room * Updated kitchen and bath * Hardwood floors * In unit washer/dryer * Central A/C 1 Block to
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1854 W Wabansia Ave 1R
1854 West Wabansia Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Heart of Bucktown 1Bd/2bth Duplex Down! - Property Id: 318887 Heart of Bucktown 1Bd/2bth Duplex Down! Features: *2 Private Floors (duplex down) *Spacious Bedroom (located on lower level) *Large Closet Space *2 Updated Bathrooms (one on upper and
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1649 N Paulina St 3R
1649 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Bucktown 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex available for rent! - Property Id: 317209 ROCKSTAR LOCATION IN BUCKTOWN!! 2 bed / 2 bath duplex into the sky!! -Huge private deck -Hardwood flooring -Queen & King size bedrooms -Dishwasher -IN-UNIT laundry!!! -Central
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1411 W Chicago Ave 2
1411 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1800 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom West Town Rental - Property Id: 292761 Rare 24 foot wide floorplan with an extremely high level of finishes including brazilian hardwood floors, grohe fixtures, steam shower, cove lighting, crown molding in every room, Kohler
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1320 N Damen Ave 3
1320 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of Wicker Park - Property Id: 313546 Live at the center of the action in Wicker Park! This brick and limestone corner walk-up offers a diverse mix of bright & spacious apartments
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2118 W Schiller St CH
2118 West Schiller Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2118 W SCHILLER, #CH - Property Id: 311903 RARELY AVAILABLE 3B/2B WP/BUCKTOWN DUPLEX Features: Coach House Unit Very Spacious Living Room Breakfast Nook Updated Kitchen Hardwood Floors Throughout 2 Full Bathrooms Spacious Bedrooms Great Closet
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1663 W Division St
1663 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,109
1245 sqft
Luxury Apartment - Wicker Park - Property Id: 291277 Miguel Tineo Leasing Agent 312-687-3503 miguel@liveherehomes.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291277 Property Id 291277 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5896123)
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2950 W Wabansia Ave 1
2950 W Wabansia Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed next to park pet friend - Property Id: 282489 1200 sq feet near the park in logan sq area near bike path,pet friendly ,dishwasher ,central air,up dated kitchen ,,place to grill Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2107 W North Ave 1E
2107 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Fantastic High End 2 Bed in Prime Wicker Park! - Property Id: 264339 Please call or text to take a video tour today! 630-750-6090 Amazing Wicker Park 2 bed 1 bath! * Hardwood Floors * Large Living Room * Eat-in Kitchen * Granite Countertops *
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1400 N Honore St 2
1400 North Honore Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Wicker Park - Property Id: 308707 Location:1822 W Byron St Rent: $1895 / Month Available Date: 06/01/2020 Beds: 2 Baths: 1 You can't ask for a better location within Wicker Park! Our
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1238 N Campbell Ave 2
1238 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Stunning! Charming Two Bedroom! West Wicker Park! - Property Id: 307127 Furnished Two Bedroom One bath apartment!!!!! Beautiful, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, w/Den/Office, Large Living Rm & Dining Rm, Hardwood Floors throughout, Large Bathroom w/Jacuzzi
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1366 N. Hoyne Ave. Unit B*
1366 North Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath In the Heart of Wicker Park - Property Id: 304025 Call today to come take a look at this awesome Garden level 2 bedroom in the heart of Wicker Park.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
862 N Marshfield Ave 1F
862 North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit 1F Available 08/01/20 West Town Two bed / One bath - Property Id: 304092 Tucked away in WEST TOWN / EAST VILLAGE, this building is located on a beautiful tree-lined street and is literally steps from dozens of award winning restaurants on
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
731 W Ohio St
731 W Ohio St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,675
Super Spacious Studio Apartment! - Property Id: 303583 Available fully furnished or unfurnished! This location is surrounded by restaurants, nightlife, shopping and so much more! Beautifully remodeled junior studio/loft with hardwood floors,
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCicero, ILBerwyn, ILLincolnwood, ILSkokie, ILHarwood Heights, ILForest Park, IL