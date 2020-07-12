/
/
/
irving park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
392 Apartments for rent in Irving Park, Chicago, IL
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
845 sqft
Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Old Irving Park neighborhood, this property offers: - Easy street parking and easy access to highway - A short walk to the Irving Park blue line stop - Hardwood floors - Heat included - A building engineer -
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
3817-23 N Lawndale
3817 North Lawndale Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1008 sqft
-Close to Addison Blue Line -Close to Irving Park Bus line -Free Heat -Laundry Room on site -Beautiful tree lined courtyard -Building engineer - Professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - No
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3722 W Irving Park Rd G
3722 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Unit G Available 07/15/20 Brand New Rehabbed 1 BR 1 B Irving Park Apartment - Property Id: 315220 Be the first to live in this brand new rehabbed 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Irving Park.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4042-44 West Addison
4042 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom for a Great Price! - Property Id: 313791 Great street of Irving Park! This is an lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath with hardwood floors and heat included in the rent. Lots of character.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4045 N Mozart St
4045 North Mozart Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MASSIVE ONE BEDROOM JUST BLOCKS TO Horner Park - Property Id: 291180 Location: 4045 N Mozart St, Horner Park, 60618 Rent: $1150 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: Street VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE PICTURES MAY BE
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4314 N Spaulding Ave
4314 North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED! WALK TO KEDZIE BROWN LINE - Property Id: 308980 Location: 4314 N Spaulding ave, Horner Park, 60618 Rent: $1075 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed Laundry: On-site Parking: Street VIDEO TOURS
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2864 N Riverwalk St
2864 N Riverwalk Dr, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
3000 sqft
3 BED 2.5 BATHS AVONDALE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT!!!!! - Property Id: 253342 Huge end-unit townhouse in Roscoe Village with over 3000 sq ft of luxury living.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4318 W Irving Park Rd
4318 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
BIG loft style 1BR in Mayfair. Pet Friendly! - Property Id: 248061 BIG loft style 1BR in Mayfair. Heat included! Pet Friendly! Exposed brick! Close to Blueline and Irving Park busses. Plenty of nightlife and shopping.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3705 W Byron St 2
3705 West Byron Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
$1400 / BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 2 BED IN OLD IRVING! - Property Id: 305745 PLEASE CONTACT A LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING! The units are vintage with a touch of modern renovation.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4042 W Addison St
4042 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Updated 2 Bed/1 Bath in Irving Park! - Property Id: 303562 Gorgeous rehabbed 2 Bed/1 Bath in the Heart of Irving Park. This unit has beautiful updated kitchen, hardwood floors and central air.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2954 W Belle Plaine Ave
2954 W Belle Plaine Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Horner Park 1st Floor 1 bed 1 bath with Heat incl - Property Id: 291211 Location: 2954 West Belle Plaine, Chicago, IL 60618 (Horner Park) Rent: $1050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats and small dogs only Laundry: In building Parking:
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4324 N Bernard St 3B
4324 North Bernard Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
550 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom Apt! - Property Id: 220289 Large Updated 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom in Albany Park The unit has been updated and includes: -Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Dishwasher & Built-In Microwave -Modern Espresso Cabinets -Grey Paint
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3767 N Pulaski Rd 1R
3767 North Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
Unit 1R Available 08/01/20 Recently Rehabbed - W/D in-unit, Near Blue Line - Property Id: 274659 2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt - Recently Rehabbed - W/D in-unit, Granite & Stainless. Near Blue Line, Metra, Highway, Irving Park.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4257 N Sawyer Ave G
4257 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
700 sqft
Horner Park - Updated Garden Apartment!! - Property Id: 121697 2 Bed / 1 Bath Recent Rehab GARDEN Apt in Irving Park! SS Appl, Quartz Counter, In-Unit W/D 2 Bed / 1 Bath Fully Rehabbed Garden Apartment in Irving Park! Includes features such
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4326 N Bernard St 3
4326 North Bernard Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Kimball Stop - New 2 Bedroom - Full Dining room! - Property Id: 145880 Updated 2 Bedroom Apt! Separate Living / Dining Room! SS Appliances - w/ Dishwasher, Updated Kitchen, Flooring & Bathroom.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3422 W. Cullom Ave unit 3 unit 3
3422 West Cullom Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
3422 W.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4349 Sawyer
4349 N Sawyer Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Remarkable rehabbed three bedroom, two bathroom duplex in beautiful Albany Park courtyard building features updated kitchen with dishwasher, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedrooms, great closet space, in unit laundry, updated
1 of 2
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4044 West Addison St.
4044 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Nicely rehabbed 2BR/1BA in Old Irving Park with a granite/stainless kitchen, updated bath, hwd floors, laundry, CAC, separate dining room and cat friendly. Terms: One year lease
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2835 W Cullom Ave
2835 W Cullom Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
JUST BLOCKS FROM HORNER PARK!HEAT, WATER INCLUDED! - Property Id: 272899 Location: 2835 W Cullom Ave, Horner Park, 60618 Rent: $1050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed Laundry: On-site Parking: Street VIDEO TOURS
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4452 N Kenneth Unit 2
4452 North Kenneth Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
4452 N Kenneth Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 Updated 2 Bed / 1 Bath Condo for Rent with In-Unit Laundry, Granite/Stainless Kitchen, Hardwood Floors! - Unit includes central HVAC, hardwood floors, stainless microwave/dishwasher/fridge, and garbage
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w
4317 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed, 1 bath in Old Irving Park - Property Id: 309606 this 2 bed, 1 bath unit is located on the Cornelia ave in Old Irving Park. Close to Speedy Cash, McDonalds, KFC, Chicago Sweat Lodge and 7 Eleven. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4660 N Elston Ave
4660 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$850
1 Bedroom
Ask
Big Studio in Irving Park! Heat included! - Property Id: 205388 BIG Studio in Irving Park. Separate dining room. Close to grocery, Xsport, and CTA. Heat included, pet friendly! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4265 W Addison St
4265 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
4265 W. Addison, heat/water included, cats welcome - Property Id: 254614 Location: 4265 W Addison St , Chicago , IL Rent: $1050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats ok Laundry: In Building Parking: Street This is large 1 bedroom apartment.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2855 W Berteau Ave
2855 West Berteau Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
Spacious studio in Horner Park Heat and water incl - Property Id: 275755 Location: 2855 W Berteau Ave, Chicago, IL , 60618 Rent: $875 Bedrooms: 0 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In Building Parking: Street $350 move in fee $350 pet fee
