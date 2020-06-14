194 Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL with garage
Skokie is the origin of two famous US Supreme Court cases, one of which addressed the right for a neo-Nazi group to assemble. Don't worry, though. Skokie has a great history of diversity and harmony.
Skokie isn't technically a city. In fact, it calls itself "The World's Largest Village." But no matter what you want to call it, it's home to nearly 65,000 people. Since this is a suburb of Chicago, many of the people living here commute into the big city. The Skokie Park District is a main component here, which makes up about 240 acres of land. The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts and the Skokie Public Library are also large and well-known features in the town. See more
Skokie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.