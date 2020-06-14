Apartment List
194 Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL with garage

Skokie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9715 WOODS Drive
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available July 17th - Perfect rental -popular Optima in Skokie.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9725 Woods Dr 1016
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home - Property Id: 291061 Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5025 Carol Street
5025 Carol Street, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
LARGE AND SUNNY 3BD/2BTH APARTMENT WITH OPEN LAYOUT. TOP FLOOR UNIT . MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS AND MASTER BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. HUGE KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN AREA. NEW APPLIANCES. PRIME SKOKIE LOCATION.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7513 Kenton AVE Street
7513 Kenton Avenue, Skokie, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Beautiful 2 story house, Main floor with 1 Bedroom and full upgraded Bath. Separate LR and DR. Upgrade kitchen with granite counter-tops, 2nd FL with a Master Bed, Upgraded Bathroom, and the 3rd Bed.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9360 Skokie Boulevard
9360 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9360 Skokie Boulevard in Skokie. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
5035 Warren St
5035 Warren Street, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9655 Woods Drive
9655 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR OFFICE OFFICE. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT . MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM. LARGE LAUDRY AREA WITH ROOM FOR STORAGE. HEATED GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR AND EXTRA STORAGE.
Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
5839 Church Street
5839 Church Street, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1650 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3039 Simpson St
3039 Golf Road, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3039 Simpson St Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Home in Evanston - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage in Evanston. Sunny living room w/ attached three seasons porch, perfect for lounging and entertaining.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
702 Florence Avenue
702 Florence Avenue, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Large light, bright, three Large Bedroom,two Bathroom unit with freshly painted walls and newly sanded hardwood floors. Laundry in basement. This is a really nice unit. Water and heat included in rent,Available immediately.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
229 THELIN Court
229 Thelin Court, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1300 sqft
South Wilmette (Near Skokie Blvd & Old Glenview Road) Full 3 BDRM Ranch w/finished basement w/New Trier schools. Ramona grade school & Wilmette Jr. high all with school bus service from the street. Super low traffic Cul-de-sac Street.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6723 North Central Park Avenue
6723 North Central Park Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1642 sqft
Solid brick ranch home on large double lot. Move-in condition. 3 Bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your large backyard from the porch room while enjoying the cozy fireplace. Basement includes wet bar for entertaining friends and family.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
6340 Capulina Avenue
6340 Capulina Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Large 2 BR, 2 bath apartment in elevator building with intercom entrance and lobby. 1 blk from Metra Train Station. Located in Parkview Elementary & Niles West HS district. Rent includes heat, water, 1 indoor heated garage space, 1 storage locker.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
5965 West TOUHY Avenue
5965 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1229 sqft
Located in Edgebrook is this 3BR / 1.5 BA brick Georgian with 1 1/2 car garage and entrance on side street. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite countertops. 7 x 10 bedroom can be used for a young child or an office.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1560 FLORENCE Avenue
1560 Florence Avenue, Evanston, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
4000 sqft
Fabulous newer construction brick & stone duplex home in desirable Evanston location. This urban style residence boasts 10' ceilings, Brazilian cherry hrdwd floors, skylights, central vacuum, and more.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
3122 Wilmette Avenue
3122 Wilmette Avenue, Wilmette, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,700
4180 sqft
Remarkable opportunity in the Avoca/New Trier school district. Beautiful colonial on large site on quiet Wilmette Avenue, just west of Hibbard. Renovated with huge addition in 2004. Perfect for today's relaxed lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Edgewater
8 Units Available
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$999
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
635 sqft
Artista 55 Apartments is situated right in the heart of the historic Edgewater district. Several beaches are nearby and close proximity to the Bryn Mawr CTA stop. Easy access to a multitude of specialty shops, restaurants, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewater
13 Units Available
Sheridan Tower
5650 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,154
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
750 sqft
At Sheridan Tower, you’ll enjoy comfortable, upscale living at the historic Edgewater Beach area, right on the corner of Hollywood and Sheridan and just steps away from the lake.
Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
Harwood Heights
25 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Edgewater
10 Units Available
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,095
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1034 sqft
High-rise apartments with modern finishes and spacious floor plans. Community offers a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor courtyard. Near the lakefront. Easy access to the Red Line Bryn Mawr stop.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Uptown
5 Units Available
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1297 sqft
Close to the lake and easy public transit, 5427 N. Broadway is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Edgewater
17 Units Available
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,239
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,587
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
900 sqft
Horizon’s newest luxury development is located just across Sheridan Road from the historic Edgewater Beach Hotel and steps from Chicago’s lakefront.
City Guide for Skokie, IL

Skokie is the origin of two famous US Supreme Court cases, one of which addressed the right for a neo-Nazi group to assemble. Don't worry, though. Skokie has a great history of diversity and harmony.

Skokie isn't technically a city. In fact, it calls itself "The World's Largest Village." But no matter what you want to call it, it's home to nearly 65,000 people. Since this is a suburb of Chicago, many of the people living here commute into the big city. The Skokie Park District is a main component here, which makes up about 240 acres of land. The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts and the Skokie Public Library are also large and well-known features in the town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Skokie, IL

Skokie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

