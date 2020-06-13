Apartment List
130 Apartments for rent in Oak Lawn, IL with garage

Oak Lawn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9156 Sproat Avenue
9156 Sproat Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1474 sqft
Gigantic full basement is partially finished! Spacious Brick Ranch with light and bright lookout windows & finished lower level rooms has plenty of space! Stone entry leads into foyer & STUNNING refinished hardwood floors, many updates throughout.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9905 Massasoit Avenue
9905 Massasoit Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1878 sqft
Massive quad level single family home boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Upstairs bathroom features a 5 piece with a separate jacuzzi tub.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9201 South Kenton Avenue
9201 Kenton Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1015 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom premium condo with quality upgrades throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10938 Jodan Drive
10938 Jodan Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1610 sqft
Rent includes cable, landscaping, snow removal! First floor features eat-in kitchen w/Corian countertops and new kitchen appliances. It has a breakfast nook overlooking the front entry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
5100 W 96th St
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1169 sqft
Sought after penthouse with spectacular sunset views. Steps from Metra, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall. Offers modern-in town living in a quiet, secure, newly redecorated building.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9440 South 51st Avenue
9440 51st Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1273 sqft
Beautiful and secure building in the heart of downtown Oak Lawn. 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo features hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal and in-unit laundry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4911 West 99th Street
4911 West 99th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1238 sqft
3 BEDROOM RANCH, NO STAIRS. SWARD SCHOOL DISTRICT. WALK TO TWO NEWLY RE-DONE AREA PARKS. GREAT LOCATION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. FENCED BACKYARD. ROOF AND FURNACE ABOUT 7 YEARS NEW. NEWER VINYL WINDOWS, ABOUT 5 YEARS.

1 of 11

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
10241 Central Avenue
10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Lawn

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8504 Massasoit Avenue
8504 Massasoit Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
Beautiful brand new rehab home. You will be the 1st family to rent this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath with all appliances and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors. All new appliances. This won't last long.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8201 Rutherford Avenue
8201 Rutherford Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
10203 sqft
KEY FEATURES: Purely residential area. Quiet area. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Large yard. No basement. No pets. No smokers. Fenced yard. Rear patio deck. 2 year lease preferred. No security deposit.

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 of 21

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Lawn

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8839 S Loomis St
8839 South Loomis Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3bedroom Auburn Gresham Home - Property Id: 299744 3 bedroom 1 bath Unfinished basement Another Bathroom is also in the basement 2bedrooms on main level 1room upstairs plus den Enclosed back porch Garage parking for $100/month Move in fee $700 Pets

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7928 S Hermitage Ave 2
7928 South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Top Floor Unit in Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 69721 PAY FIRST MONTH RENT + $1100 Deposit ($300 Refundable deposit and $800 Non Refundable move in fee) SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! LARGE 1000+ Sq Ft 3 BED+1 Bath

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
West Englewood
1 Unit Available
7235 S. Marshfield Ave
7235 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath single family home with a fenced in yard and 1 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
10038 South ROBERTS Road
10038 South Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Story Townhome in Palos Hills With 3 Huge Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8531 South Loomis Boulevard
8531 South Loomis Boulevard, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1423 sqft
Recently updated large brick bungalow for rent!! This 4BR/2.1BA all brick single family home features a large living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement w/bath, and detached 2-car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
9124 South Justine Street - 3
9124 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
IMMACULATE GUT REHABBED 4BD/2BA UNIT IN BRAINERD NEIGHBORHOOD. LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEVERLY AREA THIS MASSIVE APARTMENT BOASTS A MASSIVE LIVING ROOM WITH A FAUX FIREPLACE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH CONNECTING FULL BATHROOM.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Clearing
1 Unit Available
6834 West 65TH Street
6834 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
12 Luxury Townhome Rentals. Split floor plan with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom and a 2 car garage. Just 15 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes to Midway Airport. Hardwood floors, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and so much more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Clearing
1 Unit Available
6844 West 65TH Street
6844 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
12 Luxury Townhome Rentals. Split floor plan with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom and a 2 car garage. Just 15 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes to Midway Airport. Hardwood floors, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and so much more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
7944 102nd Street
7944 102nd Street, Palos Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1611 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom 2 car attached garage...Credit Score of 660 or above and credit check required $60.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6410 S Whipple St
6410 South Whipple Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3300 sqft
3 flat apt center unit, gas hvac , elec hot water , tenant pays all utilities, seperate metered gas and electric, split water/sewer per unit based on occupancy and pay own garbage
City Guide for Oak Lawn, IL

Oak Lawn, Illinois may be small but it's classification as a level 1 trauma center that treats more trauma patients than anywhere else in Illinois is impressive. Not only that, it is also one of the most sought-after work and residential areas in the state; talk about popular!

Located in north Illinois' Cook County, this village borders Palos and Hickory Hills in the west and Evergreen Park in the east. The area is no larger than 8.6 square miles with more than 56,000 people calling it home. This upscale locale is quite a hit with young people trying to chase the urban lifestyle. So if you feel young, pack up your belongings and book a ticket to this village.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Lawn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oak Lawn, IL

Oak Lawn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

