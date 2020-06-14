332 Apartments for rent in Forest Park, IL with garage
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 31
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 34
1 of 1
1 of 4
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 8
1 of 36
1 of 21
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 8
It smells like sugar around Forest Park, IL, and Ferrara Pan Candy Company is to blame. This company has been doling out its sweet treats to the masses since its inception in 1908.
The village of Forest Park sits near Chicago's city limit and is a mix between urban-chic and classic all-American suburb. Folks enjoy a robust public transportation system via Chicago CTA trains and buses as well as the Metra station in town that transports them to areas less traveled. Forest Park is just how you would expect a suburb of Chicago to be. The neighborhoods here are made up of single-family homes and apartment complexes. There are unmarked pubs on street corners and cars are parked in garages behind the house, off the alleyway.
Having trouble with Craigslist Forest Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Forest Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.