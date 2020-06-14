417 Apartments for rent in Wilmette, IL with garage
Nestled between the Windy City and Lake Michigan, you will find the village of Wilmette, Illinois. The village is filled with rich history and modern day culture. It also possesses a rustic natural beauty and both old and new architectural buildings to marvel at. Newcomers can find both apartments and rental homes at affordable prices, but be prepared to do your research. All in all, Wilmette is a great place to call home after a hard day at work. Relax on the beach, Wilmette is also the place to be for apple picking in one of the nearby orchards. Wilmette is the only town in the area with a harbor for sea-loving residents. See more
Wilmette apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.