Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:38 AM

417 Apartments for rent in Wilmette, IL with garage

Wilmette apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
$
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,142
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1242 Central
1242 Central Avenue, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
1242 Central Available 07/01/20 Wilmette 3BR, 3BA, Townhouse you can have it all! - This spacious and bright townhome will have you living the good life. Walk to town, shops, school, library, and post office. Premium Wilmette location.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
229 THELIN Court
229 Thelin Court, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1300 sqft
South Wilmette (Near Skokie Blvd & Old Glenview Road) Full 3 BDRM Ranch w/finished basement w/New Trier schools. Ramona grade school & Wilmette Jr. high all with school bus service from the street. Super low traffic Cul-de-sac Street.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
120 MAPLE Avenue
120 Maple Avenue, Wilmette, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 120 MAPLE Avenue in Wilmette. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
515 Maple Avenue
515 Maple Avenue, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1909 sqft
Cute and private East Wilmette rental "Treetops"! Beautiful fenced yard and outdoor deck & beautiful stone fireplace, great for entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
221 16th Street
221 16th Street, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1851 sqft
Cute Brick Bungalow in the heart of Wilmette!! 4 Bedroom (2 up/2 down) home is close to downtown, the trains, and a short walk to McKenzie elementary school! Many new updates include the Furnace (2017), Water Heater (2018), Sump Pump and Back up

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
3122 Wilmette Avenue
3122 Wilmette Avenue, Wilmette, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,700
4180 sqft
Remarkable opportunity in the Avoca/New Trier school district. Beautiful colonial on large site on quiet Wilmette Avenue, just west of Hibbard. Renovated with huge addition in 2004. Perfect for today's relaxed lifestyle.

1 of 35

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
216 Central Park Avenue
216 Central Park Avenue, Wilmette, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2441 sqft
Blocks to town and train! This light and bright home located in Mckenzie Elementary boasts an open floor plan with newer eat-in kitchen and family room.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmette
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
Central Street
12 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,166
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9715 WOODS Drive
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available July 10th - Perfect rental -popular Optima in Skokie.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9725 Woods Dr 1016
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home - Property Id: 291061 Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3039 Simpson St
3039 Golf Road, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3039 Simpson St Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Home in Evanston - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage in Evanston. Sunny living room w/ attached three seasons porch, perfect for lounging and entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9360 Skokie Boulevard
9360 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9360 Skokie Boulevard in Skokie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
547 Melrose Avenue
547 Melrose Avenue, Kenilworth, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
1905 sqft
Charming 4 bed / 3.5 bath in the heart of Kenilworth.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
166 Woodland Avenue
166 Woodland Avenue, Winnetka, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3630 sqft
Charming sun- filled bungalow in East Winnetka. Easy walk to Greeley School, New Trier High School, Train and more. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and sunny Eastern exposure. Separate dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9655 Woods Drive
9655 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR OFFICE OFFICE. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT . MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM. LARGE LAUDRY AREA WITH ROOM FOR STORAGE. HEATED GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR AND EXTRA STORAGE.

1 of 5

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
1775 Winnetka Avenue
1775 Winnetka Road, Northfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,175
2029 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1775 Winnetka Avenue in Northfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
810 Wagner Court
810 Wagner Court, Glenview, IL
6 Bedrooms
$11,950
7000 sqft
Custom built 6 bedroom, 5 bath home features a Grand entrance with double stair cases. Gorgeous kitchen offers expresso cabinets, quartz counters, top of the line appliances and huge island.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmette
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
$
17 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Downtown Evanston
11 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
$
11 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
City Guide for Wilmette, IL

Wilmette, Illinois.

Nestled between the Windy City and Lake Michigan, you will find the village of Wilmette, Illinois. The village is filled with rich history and modern day culture. It also possesses a rustic natural beauty and both old and new architectural buildings to marvel at. Newcomers can find both apartments and rental homes at affordable prices, but be prepared to do your research. All in all, Wilmette is a great place to call home after a hard day at work. Relax on the beach, Wilmette is also the place to be for apple picking in one of the nearby orchards. Wilmette is the only town in the area with a harbor for sea-loving residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wilmette, IL

Wilmette apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

