381 North Valley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Charming home in the heart of Fox Point! Dramatic 2 story Entry with open staircase plus hardwood flooring throughout this home! 1st floor Master suite with private bath. Spacious Living Room and separate Dining Room. Remodeled Kitchen with 42" cabinetry, granite countertops and all stainless appliances. Kitchen has been opened up via large pass through to Family Room with fireplace. 2nd floor has 3 more extra large bedrooms and full bath w/dbl sinks. Finished basement adds to the living space. Lovely curb appeal including paver brick driveway and walkway. Enjoy the Fox Point lifestyle: Lake rights, neighborhood pool and tennis courts, park/playground. Close to town, train and the excellent award winning schools of dist #220