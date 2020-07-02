All apartments in Barrington
Location

381 North Valley Road, Barrington, IL 60010
Fox Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming home in the heart of Fox Point! Dramatic 2 story Entry with open staircase plus hardwood flooring throughout this home! 1st floor Master suite with private bath. Spacious Living Room and separate Dining Room. Remodeled Kitchen with 42" cabinetry, granite countertops and all stainless appliances. Kitchen has been opened up via large pass through to Family Room with fireplace. 2nd floor has 3 more extra large bedrooms and full bath w/dbl sinks. Finished basement adds to the living space. Lovely curb appeal including paver brick driveway and walkway. Enjoy the Fox Point lifestyle: Lake rights, neighborhood pool and tennis courts, park/playground. Close to town, train and the excellent award winning schools of dist #220

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 North Valley Road have any available units?
381 North Valley Road has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 381 North Valley Road have?
Some of 381 North Valley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 North Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
381 North Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 North Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 381 North Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barrington.
Does 381 North Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 381 North Valley Road offers parking.
Does 381 North Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 381 North Valley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 North Valley Road have a pool?
Yes, 381 North Valley Road has a pool.
Does 381 North Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 381 North Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 381 North Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 381 North Valley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 381 North Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 381 North Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
