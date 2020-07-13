/
pet friendly apartments
65 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Barrington, IL
1 Unit Available
612 N Hough St B
612 N Hough St, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 313225 Charming, newly remodeled Two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse. Close to town, train, restaurants and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Barrington
22 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
9 Units Available
Baldwin
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
134 Units Available
Barrington Lakes
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,000
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
50 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
27 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
1 Unit Available
1285 SUMAC Trail
1285 Sumac Trail, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1803 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT, PRACTICAL, OPEN DESIGN HOME FIRST WELCOMES YOU INTO THE LARGE FOYER, THEN THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND OVER TO THE DINING ROOM READY FOR YOUR LARGE FURNITURE.
1 Unit Available
525 N Quentin Rd
525 North Quentin Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom. parking available. with balcony.
1 Unit Available
Westbury
1260 West Sturbridge Drive
1260 West Sturbridge Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom split level home. The main level has been updated with a completely open concept. Great kitchen , quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, five burner stove, and more.
1 Unit Available
Hearth Stone
1382 Diamond Drive
1382 Diamond Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1766 sqft
Northern Hoffman Estates Two Story Townhome - Two story townhome in north Hoffman Estates. All the space of a single family home without the maintenance! Desirable end unit with exceptional yard space in sought after Fremd H.
1 Unit Available
664 East Algonquin Road
664 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1588 sqft
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
1 Unit Available
524 East Spruce Drive
524 Spruce Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
850 sqft
2 bedroom condo with 1 full bath that is currently in the process of being completely remodeled! (photos show process being completed) Brand new EVERYTHING including wood laminate flooring, paint, and appliances!!! Open concept living spaces
1 Unit Available
690 East Algonquin Road
690 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,613
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
1 Unit Available
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1130 sqft
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
Results within 10 miles of Barrington
23 Units Available
Central Business District
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,339
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
16 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
18 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
4 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
31 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
29 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
11 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
47 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
