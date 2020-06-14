Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Barrington, IL with hardwood floors

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
417 S Cook St
417 South Cook Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2180 sqft
FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location - Please apply here http://bit.ly/2OgsuFI FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location and walking distance to Metra with 3 Beds/1.5 Bath spacious home with hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
330 East Russell Street
330 East Russell Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath on the entire second level of a 3 unit building. Walking distance to Metra train, shops, restaurants, and bars. Brand new bathrooms. Sun filled living room with a wall of windows. New flooring and freshly painted throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Barrington Hillcrest Acres
1 Unit Available
101 Tudor Drive
101 Tudor Drive, Barrington, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2728 sqft
For Rent! Updated home in a cul-de-sac with hardwood floors, kitchen with cherry cabinets and island , master suite with two walk-in closets and completely updated private bath! Near forest preserves, lakes, shopping and golf! Upgrades within the

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
100 East Station Street
100 East Station Street, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1564 sqft
Upscale Condominium for Rent in Luxury Building with Security Elevator Access.
Results within 1 mile of Barrington

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cheviot Hills
1 Unit Available
709 Skye Lane
709 Skye Lane, Inverness, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
3860 sqft
2 Master suites. one on 1st floor, Werd built home is spacious & comfortable. hardwood floors thru-out, new kitchen 2003 w/Cherry cabs, Dupont Zodiac engineered stone ctrs, stainless appliances, convection oven, & Travertine tile.
Results within 5 miles of Barrington
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Barrington Lakes
106 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,045
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1009 Buccaneer Dr 5
1009 Buccaneer Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo for Rent - Property Id: 290570 Hidden Pond Condominium 2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo in a serene setup ready to move in. The balcony overlooks the pond witha a great veiw! Spacious living and dining rooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
248 Shady Ln
248 Shady Lane, North Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single Family Home for Rent - Private Setting, Great North Barrington Location in the exclusive Biltmore Country Estates! 3 Bedrooms, Large Open Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Cozy Kitchen with New Granite Countertops and Dining Room Area,

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Barrington Lakes
1 Unit Available
2110 Hassell Rd
2110 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Beautiful recently renovated apartment with SS Appliances and Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Hardwood flooring in Living/Dining with Electric Fireplace. Large corner unit close to laundry room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
620 NORTHVIEW Lane
620 Northview Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Check out the 3D Virtual Tour! Newly rehabbed(2017) 4 bed 2 bath Cape Cod in Hoffman Estates. Conveniently located close to Interstate 90. All windows replaced 2017, hardwood floor added in living and bonus room(2017).

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Mill Grove
1 Unit Available
65 Old Mill Grove Road
65 Old Mill Grove Road, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1155 sqft
Great Opportunity To Live In The Old Mill Grove Subdivision * New Appliances, New Carpet & Freshly Painted Move In Ready Ranch With A Huge Fenced Yard, Extra Deep 2 Car Garage, Updated Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets with a Breakfast Bar & Ample

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1906 Plum Grove Road
1906 South Plum Grove Road, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
UPDATED 2ND FLOOR END UNIT! OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, MARBLE IN KITCHEN, OPEN AIRY FLOOR PLAN BOAST SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, KING SIZED BEDROOM WITH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED BATH.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Heron's Crossing
1 Unit Available
22682 North South Krueger Road
22682 South Krueger Road, Kildeer, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3900 sqft
Beautiful well-maintained home on just under 1 Acre.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1580 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4607 KINGS WALK Drive
4607 Kings Walk Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Located in Sought After School District 211! Spacious Floorplan Features Newer Windows and Doors, White Trim with 6 Panel Doors, Crown Molding, Wood Laminate Flooring & Recessed Lighting Throughout! Open Kitchen Featuring an

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
909 Casey Court
909 Casey Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Luxury 2 bedroom with gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout. New kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counter tops. Updated bathrooms. Large balcony with Lakeview. Laundry in building.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
716 North Deer Run Drive
716 North Deer Run Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Updated 1st floor condo with 1car garage in desirable Deer Run Subdivision!! Live comfortably and safely all on one level with no stairs. Relax on your own private patio. Beautiful view of a park-like courtyard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1854 Jamestown Circle
1854 Jamestown Circle, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Main level has a nice open floor plan with ceramic tiles 16x16 with design flooring for the living, kitchen and dinning room. Wood flooring upstairs everywhere except bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
229 West Johnson Street
229 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
LOCATION! WALK TO PALATINE METRA, WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, FESTIVALS, AND NIGHTLIFE. WALK TO STUART PADDOCK SCHOOL, PARKS, AND MORE! UPDATED 2 BED 2ND FL UNIT WITH COURTYARD VIEWS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Barrington, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Barrington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

