/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:46 PM
134 Apartments for rent in Barrington, IL with washer-dryer
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
612 N Hough St B
612 N Hough St, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 313225 Charming, newly remodeled Two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse. Close to town, train, restaurants and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
381 North Valley Road
381 North Valley Road, Barrington, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3140 sqft
Charming home in the heart of Fox Point! Dramatic 2 story Entry with open staircase plus hardwood flooring throughout this home! 1st floor Master suite with private bath. Spacious Living Room and separate Dining Room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
100 East Station Street
100 East Station Street, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1564 sqft
Upscale Condominium for Rent in Luxury Building with Security Elevator Access.
Results within 1 mile of Barrington
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cheviot Hills
709 Skye Lane
709 Skye Lane, Inverness, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3860 sqft
2 Master suites. one on 1st floor, Werd built home is spacious & comfortable. hardwood floors thru-out, new kitchen 2003 w/Cherry cabs, Dupont Zodiac engineered stone ctrs, stainless appliances, convection oven, & Travertine tile.
Results within 5 miles of Barrington
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
27 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
250 N Carter St
250 North Carter Street, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Condo Available August 2020! Spacious First Floor 1 bedroom/1 bath condo plus bonus den/nursery/office located in Palatine.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1992 Erie Lane 1992
1992 Erie Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1992 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Town home - Property Id: 302472 3 Bedroom Town home in Hoffman Estates is available as of 08/01/20. Hardwood floor through out the unit. All bedrooms are up on the second level. 1.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:50am
Contact for Availability
Concord Village
726 June Terrace
726 June Terrace, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spotless & immaculate home shows like a model. Newer wood floors throughout and entire unit that was just repainted, this is an amazing property. All 6 panel white doors & white trim and also includes all appliances with full size washer & dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
356 West Wood Street
356 West Wood Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL ROW HOUSE, RECENTLY Updated,Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH CHERRY FLOORS, LG EATING AREA, 42 INCH MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES.PANTRY and Balcony access.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
229 West Johnson Street
229 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
LOCATION! WALK TO PALATINE METRA, WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, FESTIVALS, AND NIGHTLIFE. WALK TO STUART PADDOCK SCHOOL, PARKS, AND MORE! UPDATED 2 BED 2ND FL UNIT WITH COURTYARD VIEWS.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
102 Ironwood Court
102 Ironwood Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2384 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house in award winning school districts. Beautiful great room addition with Anderson sliding doors and skylights. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Full basement for extra storage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
169 East Palatine Road
169 East Palatine Road, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Great location condo with privacy and a top level unit (no one walking or living above you!) Unit is located in cul-de-sac off of Oak Street & Palatine Rd.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
50 North PLUM GROVE Road
50 North Plum Grove Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
STUNNING LUXURY CONDO IN GORGEOUS PROVIDENCE BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN PALATINE. GREAT 7TH FLOOR UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW. RARE 13 FT CEILINGS, HARDWOOD, KITCHEN WITH PROFESSIONAL APPLIANCES SUB ZERO, WOLF, BOSCH & GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
24 North Hale Street North
24 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1280 sqft
Spacious vintage 2 bedroom plus finished basement. If you are looking for space, this is a great place! Hardwood floors through-out, 9' ceilings, crown molding, large windows, front porch located in downtown Palatine.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Chasewood North
580 Waterford Drive
580 Waterford Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1696 sqft
This is a Fantastic Rental*House is Also For Sale for $349,900 but Will Be Taken Off the Market when It is Rented Out*Classic 2-Story Saltbox Elevation in this Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
615 West Parkside Drive
615 West Parkside Drive, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
Highly sought after location offers top rated schools including PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY, PLUM GROVE JH & FREMD HS! You'll love the gorgeous kitchen with its beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops and high end Jenn-Air stainless appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
223 West Lynn Drive
223 Lynn Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1050 sqft
2BR 2BA newer condo, convenient location , close to shopping & Metra.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
461 North Cambridge Drive
461 North Cambridge Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Wonderful 2-story townhome in beautiful Cornell Lakes. Spacious townhome has own entrance, garage, 2.5 baths, in -unit washer/dryer, bay window. More pictures to come. Home available 8/1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Castle Ford
1446 SAPPHIRE Drive
1446 West Sapphire Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
LOVELY 3 BR END UNIT WITH NICE BACKYARD FEATURES NEWER WINDOWS, ENGINEERED HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR, NEWER CARPETS ON THE SECOND FLOOR, 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & DOOR TO PRIVATE PATIO.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
716 North Deer Run Drive
716 North Deer Run Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Updated 1st floor condo with 1car garage in desirable Deer Run Subdivision!! Live comfortably and safely all on one level with no stairs. Relax on your own private patio. Beautiful view of a park-like courtyard.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
190 West Johnson Street
190 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1481 sqft
walking distance to town & train. Espresso Oak Cabinets w/ Island eating area,beautiful granite counter tops, Exotic tiger wood flooring thru out LR, Kit areas. 2 bedrooms 2 baths, heated garage and storage space. Move in fee $300
Similar Pages
Barrington 2 BedroomsBarrington 3 BedroomsBarrington Apartments with BalconyBarrington Apartments with Garage
Barrington Apartments with GymBarrington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBarrington Apartments with ParkingBarrington Apartments with Pool