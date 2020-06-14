Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Barrington, IL with garage

Barrington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
158 Walton Street
158 Walton St, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Incredibly Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Apartment in Barrington! Garage space, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, walking distance to train - What more could you ask for? Your next home is ready and waiting for you!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
330 East Russell Street
330 East Russell Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath on the entire second level of a 3 unit building. Walking distance to Metra train, shops, restaurants, and bars. Brand new bathrooms. Sun filled living room with a wall of windows. New flooring and freshly painted throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Barrington Hillcrest Acres
1 Unit Available
101 Tudor Drive
101 Tudor Drive, Barrington, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2728 sqft
For Rent! Updated home in a cul-de-sac with hardwood floors, kitchen with cherry cabinets and island , master suite with two walk-in closets and completely updated private bath! Near forest preserves, lakes, shopping and golf! Upgrades within the

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
100 East Station Street
100 East Station Street, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1564 sqft
Upscale Condominium for Rent in Luxury Building with Security Elevator Access.
Results within 1 mile of Barrington

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cheviot Hills
1 Unit Available
709 Skye Lane
709 Skye Lane, Inverness, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
3860 sqft
2 Master suites. one on 1st floor, Werd built home is spacious & comfortable. hardwood floors thru-out, new kitchen 2003 w/Cherry cabs, Dupont Zodiac engineered stone ctrs, stainless appliances, convection oven, & Travertine tile.
Results within 5 miles of Barrington
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Barrington Lakes
106 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,045
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
102 Ironwood Court
102 Ironwood Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2384 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house in award winning school districts. Beautiful great room addition with Anderson sliding doors and skylights. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Full basement for extra storage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
248 Shady Ln
248 Shady Lane, North Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single Family Home for Rent - Private Setting, Great North Barrington Location in the exclusive Biltmore Country Estates! 3 Bedrooms, Large Open Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Cozy Kitchen with New Granite Countertops and Dining Room Area,

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hearth Stone
1 Unit Available
4794 Amber Circle
4794 Amber Circle, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Light and bright 2 Story townhome in desirable Heathstone is available for rent! Spacious Earl model with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths offers a private back yard and patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
457 South Kensington Court
457 Kensington Court, Palatine, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2560 sqft
Whytecliff subdivision. Well maintained bright single family home in award winning schools. Fantastic Location, sitting on cul-de-sac, within Walking Distance from Award Winning Schools (Fremd High School & Hunting Ridge Elem) .

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
461 North Cambridge Drive
461 North Cambridge Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Wonderful 2-story townhome in beautiful Cornell Lakes. Spacious townhome has own entrance, garage, 2.5 baths, in -unit washer/dryer, bay window. More pictures to come. Home available 8/1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1265 Clover Lane
1265 Clover Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1772 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1265 Clover Lane in Hoffman Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
620 NORTHVIEW Lane
620 Northview Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Check out the 3D Virtual Tour! Newly rehabbed(2017) 4 bed 2 bath Cape Cod in Hoffman Estates. Conveniently located close to Interstate 90. All windows replaced 2017, hardwood floor added in living and bonus room(2017).

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,593
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome community! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
690 East Algonquin Road
690 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Mill Grove
1 Unit Available
65 Old Mill Grove Road
65 Old Mill Grove Road, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1155 sqft
Great Opportunity To Live In The Old Mill Grove Subdivision * New Appliances, New Carpet & Freshly Painted Move In Ready Ranch With A Huge Fenced Yard, Extra Deep 2 Car Garage, Updated Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets with a Breakfast Bar & Ample

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Concord Village
1 Unit Available
145 Rosehall Drive
145 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
Very Popular Model * In A Picture Perfect Location In The Concord Village Neighborhood * Very Private Location * Nice Floor Plan * Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen With 9' Ceilings * Balcony Off Of Kitchen * 3 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Heron's Crossing
1 Unit Available
22682 North South Krueger Road
22682 South Krueger Road, Kildeer, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3900 sqft
Beautiful well-maintained home on just under 1 Acre.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1580 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Baldwin
1 Unit Available
252 West HAMILTON Drive
252 West Hamilton Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
SPACIOUS AND OPEN DARTMORD MODEL. 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE. OFFERS TWO LARGE BEDROOMS EACH WITH ITS OWN BATH IN POPULAR HAMILTON CREEK SUBDIVISION. NEAT & NEUTRAL THROUGHOUT WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE + 1 SPACE AT DRIVEWAY.
City Guide for Barrington, IL

The Battle of Barrington was a famous showdown in 1934 between FBI agents and Public Enemy #1, Baby Face Nelson. This battle left the two agents dead and Nelson eventually died from the shootout too, but not until later that day. Even though it was a notorious battle, these days the only thing you have to worry about in Barrington is traffic.

Barrington, IL is a suburb of Chicago, IL, that seems like a nature preserve in the middle of the city. It's easy to take a wrong turn from one of the highways in the Chicago suburbs and find yourself among dense woods, lakes and some of the biggest houses you've ever seen: that's Barrington. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Barrington, IL

Barrington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

