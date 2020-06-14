154 Apartments for rent in Barrington, IL with garage
The Battle of Barrington was a famous showdown in 1934 between FBI agents and Public Enemy #1, Baby Face Nelson. This battle left the two agents dead and Nelson eventually died from the shootout too, but not until later that day. Even though it was a notorious battle, these days the only thing you have to worry about in Barrington is traffic.
Barrington, IL is a suburb of Chicago, IL, that seems like a nature preserve in the middle of the city. It's easy to take a wrong turn from one of the highways in the Chicago suburbs and find yourself among dense woods, lakes and some of the biggest houses you've ever seen: that's Barrington. See more
Barrington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.