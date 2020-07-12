Apartment List
/
IL
/
barrington
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

186 Apartments for rent in Barrington, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Barrington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
420 West Russell Street
420 West Russell Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1412 sqft
Mid-century modern living at it's finest in this gorgeous remodeled penthouse 3 bed/2 full bath condominium in the heart of the Village of Barrington!Walk to town, train, shops, restaurants, Jewel, sought-after Hough St Elementary and Barrington HS

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
381 North Valley Road
381 North Valley Road, Barrington, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3140 sqft
Charming home in the heart of Fox Point! Dramatic 2 story Entry with open staircase plus hardwood flooring throughout this home! 1st floor Master suite with private bath. Spacious Living Room and separate Dining Room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
330 East Russell Street
330 East Russell Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
2nd Floor unit, 3 bedroom 1.5 bath on the entire second level of a 3 unit building. Walking distance to Metra train, shops, restaurants, and bars. Brand new bathrooms. Sun filled living room with a wall of windows.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Barrington Hillcrest Acres
101 Tudor Drive
101 Tudor Drive, Barrington, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2728 sqft
For Rent! Updated home in a cul-de-sac with hardwood floors, kitchen with cherry cabinets and island , master suite with two walk-in closets and completely updated private bath! Near forest preserves, lakes, shopping and golf! Upgrades within the

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
100 East Station Street
100 East Station Street, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1564 sqft
Upscale Condominium for Rent in Luxury Building with Security Elevator Access.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
824 East Hillside Avenue
824 East Hillside Avenue, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 East Hillside Avenue in Barrington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Barrington

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cheviot Hills
709 Skye Lane
709 Skye Lane, Inverness, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3860 sqft
2 Master suites. one on 1st floor, Werd built home is spacious & comfortable. hardwood floors thru-out, new kitchen 2003 w/Cherry cabs, Dupont Zodiac engineered stone ctrs, stainless appliances, convection oven, & Travertine tile.
Results within 5 miles of Barrington
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Baldwin
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
134 Units Available
Barrington Lakes
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,000
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
51 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
227 West Wellington Drive
227 West Wellington Drive, Palatine, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3122 sqft
Luxury single family house for rent in the elite Palatine neighborhood with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bath. This house has open floor plan with open living room/dining room/kitchen/ family room layout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
525 N Quentin Rd
525 North Quentin Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom. parking available. with balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Concord Village
210 Rosehall Drive
210 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1489 sqft
Fabulous Concord Village UPGRADED 2 bedroom/2 bath townhouse available immediately! Large eat-in modern kitchen, GREAT closet space, lovely balcony with space for chairs & a grill, and NEW in-unit washer & dryer.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Countryside of Lake Zurich
880 Spring Court
880 Spring Court, Lake Zurich, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2142 sqft
Recently rehabbed 4 BR, 2.1 BA house with views overlooking almost 1/2 acre park like yard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina Park
122 Beauteau St
122 Beauteau Street, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedroom house with 2 baths located within walking distance to the lake and downtown. (RLNE4165758)

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2875 Greenspoint Pkwy
2875 Greenpoint Parkway, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,865
450 sqft
Our hotel is the place to go when you want to escape the hustle and bustle of urban Chicago and embrace the tranquility of the neighboring suburbs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
356 West Wood Street
356 West Wood Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL ROW HOUSE, RECENTLY Updated,Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH CHERRY FLOORS, LG EATING AREA, 42 INCH MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES.PANTRY and Balcony access.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
229 West Johnson Street
229 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
LOCATION! WALK TO PALATINE METRA, WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, FESTIVALS, AND NIGHTLIFE. WALK TO STUART PADDOCK SCHOOL, PARKS, AND MORE! UPDATED 2 BED 2ND FL UNIT WITH COURTYARD VIEWS.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
102 Ironwood Court
102 Ironwood Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2384 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house in award winning school districts. Beautiful great room addition with Anderson sliding doors and skylights. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Full basement for extra storage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
169 East Palatine Road
169 East Palatine Road, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Great location condo with privacy and a top level unit (no one walking or living above you!) Unit is located in cul-de-sac off of Oak Street & Palatine Rd.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
50 North PLUM GROVE Road
50 North Plum Grove Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
STUNNING LUXURY CONDO IN GORGEOUS PROVIDENCE BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN PALATINE. GREAT 7TH FLOOR UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW. RARE 13 FT CEILINGS, HARDWOOD, KITCHEN WITH PROFESSIONAL APPLIANCES SUB ZERO, WOLF, BOSCH & GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS.
City Guide for Barrington, IL

The Battle of Barrington was a famous showdown in 1934 between FBI agents and Public Enemy #1, Baby Face Nelson. This battle left the two agents dead and Nelson eventually died from the shootout too, but not until later that day. Even though it was a notorious battle, these days the only thing you have to worry about in Barrington is traffic.

Barrington, IL is a suburb of Chicago, IL, that seems like a nature preserve in the middle of the city. It's easy to take a wrong turn from one of the highways in the Chicago suburbs and find yourself among dense woods, lakes and some of the biggest houses you've ever seen: that's Barrington. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Barrington, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Barrington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Barrington 2 BedroomsBarrington 3 BedroomsBarrington Apartments with BalconyBarrington Apartments with Garage
Barrington Apartments with GymBarrington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBarrington Apartments with ParkingBarrington Apartments with Pool
Barrington Apartments with Washer-DryerBarrington Dog Friendly ApartmentsBarrington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILNorridge, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College