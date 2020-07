Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This bright 2-story beauty from the spacious covered front porch, enjoy 10' ceilings on 1st floor. Oversized eat-in kitchen with ceramic flooring and an abundance of cabinetry! The second floor has featured a spacious master suite with a sitting area and two closets. The adjacent bath has an extended countertop & soaker tub. Gotta love second-floor laundry! Plenty of storage with 2 full-size attics & concrete crawl space. Well maintained, warm decor!