27 Apartments for rent in Sycamore, IL

Sycamore, IL
Sycamore is the county seat of DeKalb County, Illinois, and the 2010 census recorded its population at 17,519 people. With a robust historic district, quaint landscape and residential areas both north and south of the bustling downtown area, Sycamore is full of sights to see and community activities. The city also sits just 35 miles southeast of Rockford and 55 miles west-northwest of Chicago, so a big city adventure is readily available to locals.
You're sure to find affordable rental properties in Sycamore, including studio apartments for rent, one- to three-bedroom apartments, and even apartments with all bills paid. No matter what type of residence you're looking for, Sycamore aims to please. Rental apartments are found in all its residential areas and suit any housing needs. Keep in mind that you will most likely need a first and last month's deposit, identification, and proof of income to secure the rental you desire. Oh, and make sure you bring your pumpkin carving tools, too.
Sycamore has a great mix of areas to fit your individual needs, so you'll want to explore your options depending on your interests.
Historic District: This area is naturally the center of the downtown area, and it comes complete with access to Main Street, local businesses and historic architecture, of course. This is a great area if you're going the pedestrian route, and it also provides close access to Route 64 if you have commuting needs.
Northern Sycamore: The northern part of the city limits includes lots of residential options. You'll have numerous rental apartments and homes to choose from, and this area is more relaxing in comparison to the main city center. Nearby Founders Park will provide you with some nature escapes.
Southern Sycamore: If you want lots of residential choices that are still within close proximity to city activities, this is the area for you. There's no shortage of rentals here, and you'll also find Brothers Park nearby.
History of Sycamore
Originally populated by the Potawatomi Native Americans, Sycamore was settled by Europeans in 1835 and named as a town called "Orange" in 1837. The American Civil War drove growth in the area with the Sycamore and Cortland Railroad Station, established in the late 1850s. Around this same time, Sycamore became a village and, within a decade, was incorporated as a fully-developed city. With 9.73 square miles of land, Sycamore is now home to a noted historic district full of vibrant architecture. The DeKalb County Courthouse, built in 1905, is made of limestone and represents Classical Revival architecture. The area also boasts a public library, post office, shopping and a movie theater. This beautiful district contains a mix of commercial and residential rental properties.
Transportation
Sycamore is on Illinois Route 64, which provides easy access to both Rockford and Chicago. The road, also called State Street in the city limits, runs along the Kishwaukee River, formerly called Sycamore River, so your commute is sure to include pleasingly scenic views. If walking is more your thing, the downtown historic district is ideal to meet your needs. Residential housing for rent can be found in this area, and it allows easy access and closeness to necessities such as the public library, post office and two-story shops.
Restaurants
Sycamore offers numerous local activities, so you do not always need to venture into neighboring larger cities. Foodies appreciate the eclectic assortment of non-chain restaurants, including American fare at Nat's on Maple and Portillo's Hot Dogs Sycamore, Italian eateries such as Sam's Pizza and Italian Dreams Pizza & Pasta, and Mexican flavors at Taxco Restaurant. The Eggsclusive Caf fulfills brunch cravings, and Riccardi's Red Hots and Soda Fountain offers a 1950s diner feel right along with the hamburgers and shakes.
Outdoor and Indoor Activities
Your belly might be full, but that doesn't mean the scale will (necessarily) go upward! Not if you take advantage of the hiking trails at Russell Woods Forest Preserve and Shabbona Lake State Park. Both have picnic areas and camping grounds -- perfect places for more food! The Great Western Nature Trail is excellent for those who prefer to bike for exercise, with 18 miles allotted for cycling and taking in the great outdoor scenery. Fitness fanatics can also gain access to as many recreational sports as they can handle at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, full of calorie-burning opportunities. Now, go indulge in some pasta.
Museums
History enthusiasts enjoy the Sycamore Historical Society and Museum on Main Street, which naturally covers the city's interesting background. The Midwest Museum of Natural History covers the importance of preservation efforts. It offers wildlife observation, traveling exhibits, and information on past environmental stages and the planet's diverse species, from North America to Africa. Animal and nature lovers are guaranteed to find the museum's thorough collection riveting. Those who marvel at historical architecture are encouraged to explore the 99 acres of 226 historic buildings the city has to offer.
Of course, don't forget to attend the acclaimed Sycamore Pumpkin Festival, the city's well-known annual celebration since 1956. The tradition, now complete with food booths, a carnival and a parade, began with resident Wally Thurow, who apparently liked pumpkins enough to decorate his front yard with the pretty orange vegetable, er fruit. (That's right, pumpkins are technically considered fruit under the genus Cucurbita, which also includes gourds and winter and summer squash.) Residents in Sycamore probably already know this, but they're sure to welcome anyone bearing pumpkin trivia knowledge with open arms.
With its closeness to larger cities such as Rockford and Chicago, you'll never tire of activities to try, restaurants to sample or events to entertain. Sycamore, Illinois, is a great option for local treats and rich history next to the happenings of larger cityscapes.