Apartment List
/
IL
/
sycamore
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:13 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Sycamore, IL

📍

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Heron Creek
1 Unit Available
430 Viking Drive
430 Viking Drive, Sycamore, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
4112 sqft
Luxury Estate in Heron Creek Country Estates of Sycamore! Exquisite 4100 sqft home with beautiful private views! Located 65 miles West of Chicago in the charming town of Sycamore.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
506 East Sycamore Street
506 East Sycamore Street, Sycamore, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
902 sqft
Welcome to this Darling 2 Bedroom Sycamore Ranch with Partially Finished Basement and Huge Fenced Backyard! Tile Entry, Updated Eat-In Kitchen with Oak Cabinets with Crown Molding, Plenty of Cabinets and Counterspace, Tile Floor, Pantry, and

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
219 West State Street
219 W State Street, Sycamore, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1650 sqft
Cute upper apartment located downtown Sycamore. 2BR, 2BA with all appliances, front and back entrance. Assigned parking. Easy access to retail, restaurant and office/government. Will entertain furnishing for extra fee.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
339 East Becker Place
339 Becker Place, Sycamore, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2246 sqft
Rent a new build and popular Augusta floorplan and back up to a pond. 2246 sq. ft. with 4 bed/2.5 bath and 2.5 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Sycamore

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Kishwaukee Park
1 Unit Available
319 Greenwood Acres Drive
319 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4222 sqft
Stunning contemporary home located on beautiful hole #15 of private Country Club. Raised Ranch with full walk-out basement and golf cart garage. Breathtaking views of the Kishwaukee river and golf course.

1 of 5

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
1496 Legacy Drive
1496 Legacy Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Spacious 3BR, 2.5BA townhome for rent in Enclave subdivision in DeKalb. 2 car attached garage; 2 story foyer; painted w/ neutral colors throughout. Newer carpeting and appliances. Great condition! Rent + utilities. No smoking.
Results within 5 miles of Sycamore
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$940
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
975 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,330
1100 sqft
Situated on Eco Park Drive, this complex offers a variety of amenities, including central air conditioning, garbage disposals, large closets, spacious kitchens, and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Lincolnshire West Apartments
1307 W Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom floor plans, this complex offers spacious layouts and proximity to the Huskie Bus line and the entrance to Lincolnshire West. Units include garbage disposals, large closets, eat-in kitchens, and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Cortland Estates
230 McMillan Ct, Cortland, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,083
1121 sqft
Welcome To Cortland Estates Apartments! Cortland Estates offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. Here at Cortland Estates, we don't just rent apartments.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1492 Waterside Drive Unit 2
1492 Waterside Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1492 Waterside Drive Unit 2 Available 07/06/20 1492 Waterside Drive Unit 2 - This unit features spacious master bedroom and bathroom, walk in closets, laundry room, and two stall garage. New flooring installed on the main floor! (RLNE5858053)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
316 Barberry Ct
316 Barberry Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Barberry Court Available 6/1/20, 7/1/20 & 8/1/20 2Bed/1 Bath/1 Car Garage Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
318 Barberry Ct
318 Barberry Ct, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path Open Floor Plan Washer and Dryer in

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1920 N 1st St
1920 North 1st Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,760
2490 sqft
Dekalb excellent location Most desired by NIU students and employers. Beautiful extra large 4 BDR House 1 mile to NIU on North First St. Across the church and the dog park is one minute walk.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
826 West Hillcrest Drive
826 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
631 Lucinda Avenue
631 Lucinda Avenue, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
590 sqft
631 Lucinda Ave.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
802 Edgebrook Drive
802 Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
1614 sqft
4-5 Bedrooms, Extra Room for Office 2 Full Bathrooms Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 3 Floors, 1640 Sq. ft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
820 West Hillcrest Drive
820 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1080 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
226 Stiles Street
226 Stiles Street, Genoa, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Genoa - Newer vinyl siding, gutters roof and windows - Huge living room open to the dining area - Country kitchen offers table space too! Partial basement for storage - brand new carpeting in Living and

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
86 East South Avenue
86 East South Avenue, Cortland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
Spacious End Unit! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, 2 Car Garage, Finished Basement with ceramic tile, great storage, bathroom , and washer/ dryer hook ups. Easy access to Rt 38 and I88.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
426 Fisk Avenue
426 Fisk Avenue, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Newly Updated Duplex in DeKalb! Featuring 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths! Partial Finished Basement w/Additional Bonus Room, 2nd Bath and Laundry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
635 Charter Street
635 Charter Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1667 sqft
This Fantastic 4bed/2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
220 AUGUSTA Avenue
220 Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2450 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL HOME : close to NIU campus. Spacious living room with fireplace and custom built-in's with pocket door access to the dining room, custom built-in's and mill work. Flexible floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den. Updated bathroom and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Sycamore

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1022 Turin Drive
1022 Turin Drive, Hampshire, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1387 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom (END UNIT) / 2 bath in Hampshire! - Set in the quiet village of Hampshire, this 3-bedroom townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
203 Willow Street
203 Willow Street, Maple Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 203 Willow Street in Maple Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
City GuideSycamore
If you like Halloween, you're in for a treat with Sycamore, Illinois, home of the annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival held during the last full weekend of October. Your jack-o-lantern is sure to smile in this beautiful, history-rich community.

Sycamore is the county seat of DeKalb County, Illinois, and the 2010 census recorded its population at 17,519 people. With a robust historic district, quaint landscape and residential areas both north and south of the bustling downtown area, Sycamore is full of sights to see and community activities. The city also sits just 35 miles southeast of Rockford and 55 miles west-northwest of Chicago, so a big city adventure is readily available to locals.

Moving In

You're sure to find affordable rental properties in Sycamore, including studio apartments for rent, one- to three-bedroom apartments, and even apartments with all bills paid. No matter what type of residence you're looking for, Sycamore aims to please. Rental apartments are found in all its residential areas and suit any housing needs. Keep in mind that you will most likely need a first and last month's deposit, identification, and proof of income to secure the rental you desire. Oh, and make sure you bring your pumpkin carving tools, too.

Neighborhoods in Sycamore

Sycamore has a great mix of areas to fit your individual needs, so you'll want to explore your options depending on your interests.

Historic District: This area is naturally the center of the downtown area, and it comes complete with access to Main Street, local businesses and historic architecture, of course. This is a great area if you're going the pedestrian route, and it also provides close access to Route 64 if you have commuting needs.

Northern Sycamore: The northern part of the city limits includes lots of residential options. You'll have numerous rental apartments and homes to choose from, and this area is more relaxing in comparison to the main city center. Nearby Founders Park will provide you with some nature escapes.

Southern Sycamore: If you want lots of residential choices that are still within close proximity to city activities, this is the area for you. There's no shortage of rentals here, and you'll also find Brothers Park nearby.

Living in Sycamore

History of Sycamore

Originally populated by the Potawatomi Native Americans, Sycamore was settled by Europeans in 1835 and named as a town called "Orange" in 1837. The American Civil War drove growth in the area with the Sycamore and Cortland Railroad Station, established in the late 1850s. Around this same time, Sycamore became a village and, within a decade, was incorporated as a fully-developed city. With 9.73 square miles of land, Sycamore is now home to a noted historic district full of vibrant architecture. The DeKalb County Courthouse, built in 1905, is made of limestone and represents Classical Revival architecture. The area also boasts a public library, post office, shopping and a movie theater. This beautiful district contains a mix of commercial and residential rental properties.

Transportation

Sycamore is on Illinois Route 64, which provides easy access to both Rockford and Chicago. The road, also called State Street in the city limits, runs along the Kishwaukee River, formerly called Sycamore River, so your commute is sure to include pleasingly scenic views. If walking is more your thing, the downtown historic district is ideal to meet your needs. Residential housing for rent can be found in this area, and it allows easy access and closeness to necessities such as the public library, post office and two-story shops.

Restaurants

Sycamore offers numerous local activities, so you do not always need to venture into neighboring larger cities. Foodies appreciate the eclectic assortment of non-chain restaurants, including American fare at Nat's on Maple and Portillo's Hot Dogs Sycamore, Italian eateries such as Sam's Pizza and Italian Dreams Pizza & Pasta, and Mexican flavors at Taxco Restaurant. The Eggsclusive Caf fulfills brunch cravings, and Riccardi's Red Hots and Soda Fountain offers a 1950s diner feel right along with the hamburgers and shakes.

Outdoor and Indoor Activities

Your belly might be full, but that doesn't mean the scale will (necessarily) go upward! Not if you take advantage of the hiking trails at Russell Woods Forest Preserve and Shabbona Lake State Park. Both have picnic areas and camping grounds -- perfect places for more food! The Great Western Nature Trail is excellent for those who prefer to bike for exercise, with 18 miles allotted for cycling and taking in the great outdoor scenery. Fitness fanatics can also gain access to as many recreational sports as they can handle at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, full of calorie-burning opportunities. Now, go indulge in some pasta.

Museums

History enthusiasts enjoy the Sycamore Historical Society and Museum on Main Street, which naturally covers the city's interesting background. The Midwest Museum of Natural History covers the importance of preservation efforts. It offers wildlife observation, traveling exhibits, and information on past environmental stages and the planet's diverse species, from North America to Africa. Animal and nature lovers are guaranteed to find the museum's thorough collection riveting. Those who marvel at historical architecture are encouraged to explore the 99 acres of 226 historic buildings the city has to offer.

Of course, don't forget to attend the acclaimed Sycamore Pumpkin Festival, the city's well-known annual celebration since 1956. The tradition, now complete with food booths, a carnival and a parade, began with resident Wally Thurow, who apparently liked pumpkins enough to decorate his front yard with the pretty orange vegetable, er fruit. (That's right, pumpkins are technically considered fruit under the genus Cucurbita, which also includes gourds and winter and summer squash.) Residents in Sycamore probably already know this, but they're sure to welcome anyone bearing pumpkin trivia knowledge with open arms.

With its closeness to larger cities such as Rockford and Chicago, you'll never tire of activities to try, restaurants to sample or events to entertain. Sycamore, Illinois, is a great option for local treats and rich history next to the happenings of larger cityscapes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sycamore?
The average rent price for Sycamore rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,870.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sycamore?
Some of the colleges located in the Sycamore area include Aurora University, University of St Francis, Wheaton College, William Rainey Harper College, and Judson University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sycamore?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sycamore from include Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, and Wheaton.

Similar Pages

Sycamore 2 BedroomsSycamore Apartments with Balcony
Sycamore Apartments with GarageSycamore Apartments with Parking
Sycamore Apartments with Washer-Dryer