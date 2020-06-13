27 Apartments for rent in Sycamore, IL

Living in Sycamore

History of Sycamore

Originally populated by the Potawatomi Native Americans, Sycamore was settled by Europeans in 1835 and named as a town called "Orange" in 1837. The American Civil War drove growth in the area with the Sycamore and Cortland Railroad Station, established in the late 1850s. Around this same time, Sycamore became a village and, within a decade, was incorporated as a fully-developed city. With 9.73 square miles of land, Sycamore is now home to a noted historic district full of vibrant architecture. The DeKalb County Courthouse, built in 1905, is made of limestone and represents Classical Revival architecture. The area also boasts a public library, post office, shopping and a movie theater. This beautiful district contains a mix of commercial and residential rental properties.

Transportation

Sycamore is on Illinois Route 64, which provides easy access to both Rockford and Chicago. The road, also called State Street in the city limits, runs along the Kishwaukee River, formerly called Sycamore River, so your commute is sure to include pleasingly scenic views. If walking is more your thing, the downtown historic district is ideal to meet your needs. Residential housing for rent can be found in this area, and it allows easy access and closeness to necessities such as the public library, post office and two-story shops.

Restaurants

Sycamore offers numerous local activities, so you do not always need to venture into neighboring larger cities. Foodies appreciate the eclectic assortment of non-chain restaurants, including American fare at Nat's on Maple and Portillo's Hot Dogs Sycamore, Italian eateries such as Sam's Pizza and Italian Dreams Pizza & Pasta, and Mexican flavors at Taxco Restaurant. The Eggsclusive Caf fulfills brunch cravings, and Riccardi's Red Hots and Soda Fountain offers a 1950s diner feel right along with the hamburgers and shakes.

Outdoor and Indoor Activities

Your belly might be full, but that doesn't mean the scale will (necessarily) go upward! Not if you take advantage of the hiking trails at Russell Woods Forest Preserve and Shabbona Lake State Park. Both have picnic areas and camping grounds -- perfect places for more food! The Great Western Nature Trail is excellent for those who prefer to bike for exercise, with 18 miles allotted for cycling and taking in the great outdoor scenery. Fitness fanatics can also gain access to as many recreational sports as they can handle at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, full of calorie-burning opportunities. Now, go indulge in some pasta.

Museums

History enthusiasts enjoy the Sycamore Historical Society and Museum on Main Street, which naturally covers the city's interesting background. The Midwest Museum of Natural History covers the importance of preservation efforts. It offers wildlife observation, traveling exhibits, and information on past environmental stages and the planet's diverse species, from North America to Africa. Animal and nature lovers are guaranteed to find the museum's thorough collection riveting. Those who marvel at historical architecture are encouraged to explore the 99 acres of 226 historic buildings the city has to offer.

Of course, don't forget to attend the acclaimed Sycamore Pumpkin Festival, the city's well-known annual celebration since 1956. The tradition, now complete with food booths, a carnival and a parade, began with resident Wally Thurow, who apparently liked pumpkins enough to decorate his front yard with the pretty orange vegetable, er fruit. (That's right, pumpkins are technically considered fruit under the genus Cucurbita, which also includes gourds and winter and summer squash.) Residents in Sycamore probably already know this, but they're sure to welcome anyone bearing pumpkin trivia knowledge with open arms.

With its closeness to larger cities such as Rockford and Chicago, you'll never tire of activities to try, restaurants to sample or events to entertain. Sycamore, Illinois, is a great option for local treats and rich history next to the happenings of larger cityscapes.