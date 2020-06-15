628 Declaration Ln

Amenities
Move into this gorgeous town home- This is a 2 bedroom, Loft, 2.5 bath and a 2 car garage home. Recently painted and carpeted . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features a full private bath and walk in closet. The living room opens to the Balcony and view of the gardens and pond with the fountain. With Award winning 204 school district with Metra and Fox valley mall in minutes. Pets OK - subject to the Pet Addendum and HOA regulations
Interior Features
Bedroom Information
# of Bedrooms: 2
# of Bedrooms (Above Grade): 2
Master Bedroom Information
Size: 14X13
On 2nd Level
Bedroom #2 Information
Size: 12X12
On 2nd Level
Bathroom Information
# of Baths (Full): 2
# of Baths (1/2): 1
Master Bath
Living Room Information
Size: 20X18
On Main Level
Kitchen Information
Size: 24X12
On Main Level
Additional Rooms Information
Bonus Room, Loft
Additional Room #1 Information
Loft
Size: 12X11
On 2nd Level
Additional Room #2 Information
Bonus Room
Size: 14X9
On Lower Level
Includes Exterior Maintenance, Includes Lawn Care, Includes Scavenger, Includes Snow Removal
School Information
Elementary School District: 204
Junior High District: 204
High School District: 204
Utility Information
Water: Public
Sewer (Public)
(RLNE1746369)