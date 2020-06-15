All apartments in Aurora
628 Declaration Ln

628 Declaration Lane · (847) 461-9739
Location

628 Declaration Lane, Aurora, IL 60502
Eola Yards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit with Park Like view · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1790 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move into this gorgeous town home- This is a 2 bedroom, Loft, 2.5 bath and a 2 car garage home. Recently painted and carpeted . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features a full private bath and walk in closet. The living room opens to the Balcony and view of the gardens and pond with the fountain. With Award winning 204 school district with Metra and Fox valley mall in minutes. Pets OK - subject to the Pet Addendum and HOA regulations

Interior Features
Bedroom Information
# of Bedrooms: 2
# of Bedrooms (Above Grade): 2
Master Bedroom Information
Size: 14X13
On 2nd Level
Bedroom #2 Information
Size: 12X12
On 2nd Level
Bathroom Information
# of Baths (Full): 2
# of Baths (1/2): 1
Master Bath
Living Room Information
Size: 20X18
On Main Level
Kitchen Information
Size: 24X12
On Main Level
Additional Rooms Information
Bonus Room, Loft
Additional Room #1 Information
Loft
Size: 12X11
On 2nd Level
Additional Room #2 Information
Bonus Room
Size: 14X9
On Lower Level

Includes Exterior Maintenance, Includes Lawn Care, Includes Scavenger, Includes Snow Removal

School Information
Elementary School District: 204
Junior High District: 204
High School District: 204
Utility Information
Water: Public
Sewer (Public)

(RLNE1746369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Declaration Ln have any available units?
628 Declaration Ln has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 Declaration Ln have?
Some of 628 Declaration Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Declaration Ln currently offering any rent specials?
628 Declaration Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Declaration Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Declaration Ln is pet friendly.
Does 628 Declaration Ln offer parking?
Yes, 628 Declaration Ln does offer parking.
Does 628 Declaration Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 Declaration Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Declaration Ln have a pool?
No, 628 Declaration Ln does not have a pool.
Does 628 Declaration Ln have accessible units?
No, 628 Declaration Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Declaration Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Declaration Ln has units with dishwashers.
