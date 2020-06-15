628 Declaration Ln

Amenities

Move into this gorgeous town home- This is a 2 bedroom, Loft, 2.5 bath and a 2 car garage home. Recently painted and carpeted . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features a full private bath and walk in closet. The living room opens to the Balcony and view of the gardens and pond with the fountain. With Award winning 204 school district with Metra and Fox valley mall in minutes. Pets OK - subject to the Pet Addendum and HOA regulations



Bedroom Information

# of Bedrooms: 2

# of Bedrooms (Above Grade): 2

Master Bedroom Information

Size: 14X13

On 2nd Level

Bedroom #2 Information

Size: 12X12

On 2nd Level

Bathroom Information

# of Baths (Full): 2

# of Baths (1/2): 1

Master Bath

Living Room Information

Size: 20X18

On Main Level

Kitchen Information

Size: 24X12

On Main Level

Additional Rooms Information

Bonus Room, Loft

Additional Room #1 Information

Loft

Size: 12X11

On 2nd Level

Additional Room #2 Information

Bonus Room

Size: 14X9

On Lower Level



Includes Exterior Maintenance, Includes Lawn Care, Includes Scavenger, Includes Snow Removal



School Information

Elementary School District: 204

Junior High District: 204

High School District: 204

Utility Information

Water: Public

Sewer (Public)



