Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Completely rehabbed coach house, two bedrooms, all new vinyl hardwood thru-out, freshly painted, new blinds, new white cabinet eat-in kitchen, new appliances. Sunny and spacious. The house has a new roof, new gutters, its own private backyard, driveway use & central air! Laundry in basement and walk-up attic for storage. Tenant responsible for yard mowing and upkeep. Water and Sewer are included in the rent. Some work still currently being completed.