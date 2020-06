Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM TWO STORY HOME FEATURING TODAY'S FINISHES LOCATED IN THE AWARD-WINNING 204 SCHOOL DISTRICT. KITCHEN FEATURING WHITE CABINETS AND SS APPLIANCES AND HARDWOODS AND LEADS INTO YOUR FAMILY ROOM WITH YOUR GAS FIREPLACE OR GAZE OUT INTO YOUR PLUSH GREEN YARD. ALSO ON THE FIRST LEVEL YOUR FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM WITH NEW FLOORING AND NEW COLOR TOUCHES FOR YOUR ENTERTAINING NEEDS. THE UPSTAIRS FEATURES FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET THRUOUT MASTER SUITE HAS AN ADJACENT SPA-LIKE BATH AND WALKIN CLOSET. THE OTHER THREE BEDROOM VERY GENEROUS IN SIZE. IF YOU ARE CRAVING MORE SPACE TAKE A WALK DOWN TO LOWER LEVEL FEATURING NEW CARPET AND PAINT IN THIS SPACIOUS RECREATION ROOM AND ADDITIONAL BEDROOM. NO PETS NON-SMOKING MINUTES AWAY FROM THE TRAIN STATION , SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS!!!THE OWNER IS INSTALLING A NEW WASHER AND DRYER!!!!