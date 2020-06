Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2543 Hillsboro Blvd Available 07/10/20 Two Story Townhome in Washington Square Aurora - Three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome in Washington Square. Kitchen with pantry and loads of cabinets and work space, overlooks the dining area and nice sized family room. Vaulted ceilings in master with private bath and huge walk in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms and a loft. Second floor laundry. Large attached two car garage. Oswego district 308 schools! Near shopping, restaurants and transportation. Professionally managed.



(RLNE5806497)