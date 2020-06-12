/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
119 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Arlington Heights, IL
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
18 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2370 S Goebbert Rd
2370 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1018 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath is in need of a sublease through at least August 30th 2020. If you love the place (which we are sure you will) you are able to sign a new lease prior to then to keep your unit.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
122 S Evergreen Ave
122 South Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo, Downtown Arlington Hts - Property Id: 294134 Located within Downtown Arlington Heights, walking distance from the downtown restaurants, grocery store, Starbucks, and Metra.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
2505 East Hunter Drive
2505 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Stunning! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom with lots of storage throughout. Brand new carpet/ hardwood floors/6 panel doors fresh paint. Gorgeous fireplace in vaulted LR room w/ 4 skylights, large eat-in kit., with formal dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
2524 East hunter Drive
2524 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1262 sqft
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath townhome in beautiful Lake Arlington Towne. Vaulted ceilings in living room, separate dining room, private patio, attached 1 car garage and in unit washer / dryer. This ranch style townhome has it all.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
2423 North Kennicott Drive
2423 North Kennicott Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATHS CONDO ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH GREAT VIEW. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FL IN DIN. & LIV. RM. FIREPLACE!! ALL WHITE 6 PANELS DOORS, TRIMS & BASEBOARDS. BATHS WITH GRANITE C-TOPS, CERAMIC TILES AND NEWER VANITY.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
3400 North Old Arlington Heights Road
3400 N Old Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1338 sqft
Absolutely GORGEOUS and UPGRADED 2 bedroom + 2 baths condo on 4th floor elevator building w/heated garage! Large and open eat-in kitchen w/island, granite countertops & ceramic tile floors! Luxury master suite w/oversized tub, separate shower,
Results within 1 mile of Arlington Heights
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
14 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1175 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
5456 Mayflower Court
5456 Mayflower Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
Come take a look at your next home because it won't last long! There is great space in this 2 story townhouse with the kitchen overlooking the main living space. Also large basement for storage or additional living space.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
601 West RAND Road
601 North Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 601 West RAND Road in Arlington Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
1515 East Churchill Drive
1515 East Churchill Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Stunning condo. Kitchen with newer maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite tops, ceramic floor and double sink. Crown molding throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
831 East Carriage Lane
831 East Carriage Lane, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 831 East Carriage Lane in Palatine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Arlington Heights
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
22 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
39 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
870 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
