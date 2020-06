Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Absolutely GORGEOUS and UPGRADED 2 bedroom + 2 baths condo on 4th floor elevator building w/heated garage! Large and open eat-in kitchen w/island, granite countertops & ceramic tile floors! Luxury master suite w/oversized tub, separate shower, double sink & walk-in closet! Generous sizes of both bedrooms! Washer/dryer in unit! Plenty of storage + additional outside of the unit on the same floor! Beautiful HW floors t-out! Large and private balcony! Available June 20th. No pets per Rules and Regulations. All visitors must were masks and gloves!