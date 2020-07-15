90 Apartments for rent in Round Lake, IL

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
605 S Jade Lane
605 Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
605 S Jade Lane Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse and second floor laundry offers many desirable and unique features. The kitchen is loaded with all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
926 South Arlington Drive
926 Arlington Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1795 sqft
Pottery Barn Posh with Brazilian cherry floors! This spacious home has everything from a fenced yard and patio to great kitchen with top quality newer appliances and butcher block counter! Open floor plan affords easy family living.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
727 South Parkside Drive
727 Parkside Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1940 sqft
Walking distance to K - 8 Park Schools and neighborhood parks. Fabulous updated Eat-in kitchen with 42" Maple cabinets and breakfast bar, beautiful slate floors and pendant lighting.

1 of 19

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
654 West Jonathan Drive
654 W Jonathan Dr, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you.

1 of 40

Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1037 N Village Drive
1037 North Village Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath Coach house now for rent in the highly sought after Fairfield Villages in Round Lake Beach. Carpeting replaced 5-15-2020 & flooring in dining area and kitchen 5-16-2020.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
317 Fairlawn Drive
317 Fairlawn Drive, Round Lake Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1686 sqft
Bright, clean, and updated - completely move-in ready! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a double lot and has been completely renovated including all new plumbing, new water heater, new electrical, new HVAC and duct work, newly insulated, brand

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1256 North Split Oak Circle
1256 North Split Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1302 sqft
Two story townhome in Fairfield Village was updated in 2016. Brighton model with large living room and separate dining room. Sliding door to patio & beautiful back yard /common area.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Kenwood Dr
122 North Kenwood Drive, Round Lake Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
Cute 1 bedroom house in a quiet residential neighborhood, Newly rehabbed and freshly painted, brand new flooring throughout. New appliances. Don't wait to make this home yours today!! GRT, LLC 847-915-1444 (RLNE3674899)

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1273 North RED OAK Circle
1273 North Red Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1! $1250 FOR 2 YEAR LEASE. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN PEACEFUL FAIRFIELD VILLAGE. 1st FLOOR HOME YOU'LL LOVE WITH PRIVATE PATIO. GREAT CONDITION WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. KITCHEN HAS BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & BREAKFAST BAR.
1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
10 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as : custom build walk in shower , quartz

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1403 N Lake Shore Dr 10 DD
1403 North Lake Shore Drive, Fox Lake, IL
Studio
$1,589
505 sqft
BRAND NEW RENO- SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH LAKE VIEW!! - Property Id: 315899 YOU NEED TO SEE THIS... STUDIO - 1 BATH - LAKE VIEW- LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE - BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS - BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN - PET FRIENDLY - CO-SIGNER ARE WELCOME.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
413 tower Dr
413 Tower Drive, Hainesville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 beds and 2.5 baths in grayslake school - Property Id: 25570 THIS END UNIT IS GUARANTEED TO IMPRESS!!GRAND ENTRYWAY WITH SOARING CEILINGS & OAK STAIRCASE. GAS LOG FIREPLACE W/ ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, 42" CABINETS.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2488 sqft
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
130 Washington Street
130 Washington Street, Fox Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Spacious 1 BR apartment in charming historic downtown Ingleside across from Metra train station and Dog and Suds. Very large bedroom, living room, and bathroom. Plenty of storage with 3 large closets and one is a walk in pantry or closet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
367 MEADOW GREEN Lane
367 Meadow Hill Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
MOVE-IN READY 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM END UNIT! PROFESSIONAL CLEANED! COZY LIVING AND DINING AREA WITH A STONE FIREPLACE AND WOODEN BEAMS. KITCHEN OFFERS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BREAKFAST BAR! FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
316 Meadow Green Lane
316 Meadow Hill Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1160 sqft
You'll be amazed to see this beautiful REHABBED 2-story town home ready to move in ! Huge Living room with front patio, stone Fireplace and new laminate flooring. All new kitchen, with new counter tops and new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1622 Woodhaven Court
1622 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1122 sqft
Charming 2 story townhome! Laminate flooring, living room with a fireplace, sliding door to patio and lovely backyard. Kitchen with great cabinet space. 2nd level features a Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom & full bath. One car attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
211 Lexington Ct
211 Lexington Court, Grayslake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2900 sqft
4 beds, 1 Loft, 3.5 bathrooms - House - Property Id: 184138 Move in Ready! Freshly painted flowing with natural light in every room.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
171 Riverside Island Drive
171 Riverside Island Drive, Fox Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1272 sqft
Rarely available and highly desirable waterfront home on Riverside Island! Offering million dollar views with the best location on the chain! Located on an island with road access on Nippersink Lake, enjoy resort-like living on the Chain O'Lakes.

Median Rent in Round Lake

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Round Lake is $1,111, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,307.
Studio
$957
1 Bed
$1,111
2 Beds
$1,307
3+ Beds
$1,671
City GuideRound Lake
The village whose population was once too small to be incorporated as a village, Round Lake experienced a population boom of double just during the first decade of the 21st century.

The inhabitants of Round Lake have consistently been trying to grow the village. The late 1800's saw landowners working hard to convince the railroads to come through, and farmers even gamed the system to become a village in the early 1900's when there weren't enough residents to do so. Even now, village leaders are working on an annexation program, and the population of the area is expected to exceed 20,000 by the year 2020. All signs show that Round Lake is moving toward a good destination. The mesh of nature, social life,and just good old living makes Round Lake an all-around great village.

Moving to Round Lake

Round Lake is truly a terrific place, and there's no need to add any extra icing on the surface. The village is already sweet enough. With crime rates that are a third of the Illinois' average and an abundance of lakes around to enjoy, you best believe that this is a land on the radar of many folks. You'll even find that there is competition for a studio apartment for rent in Round Lake. After deciding to move to this village, you'll definitely want to consider a few things and make necessary preparations.

When to Start Looking

Now, if not sooner. Yes, we understand that you can't start looking before you start looking, but you definitely should have. Round Lake is an excessively popular area, and although roughly one-fifth of the properties are being rented, it doesn't mean that there are an abundance of condo rentals, apartment complexes or even mobile homes to go around. Seriously, look at a map of the place. Do you see how many lakes are around? If you don't start looking one to two months in advance, you might as well start looking into campsites.

When to Make the Move

In reality, you need to go ahead and make the move as soon as you can. Did you even read the last section? If you don't jump on a place, it'll likely be taken from right out under your feet. Apartment homes don't sit on the market for too long. Sure, you can waste time looking for an all-utilities-paid apartment in the area, but once again, you might miss out. Come on, you're living near a ton of lakes; you've got to be flexible on what kind of home you want if you want to get something that's good in a timely manner. If by some stroke of luck you can choose when to make the move, you should avoid the winter; average daily high temperatures can be below freezing during these months. Go in the late spring or summer if you are able, as this time in Round Lake offers more openings; people like to move when the weather's nice, didn't you know that?

What to Bring Along

Bring your A-game, in every sense of the word. Due to the popularity of this area, landlords can afford to be picky. So don't show up in your mothball ridden Metallica shirt and crummy tennis shoes. Come looking spiffy and with references from previous landlords prepared. Though the application fee is likely going to go towards a credit check, you can make yourself stand out from the pack by bringing one along in the first place. Oh, and that low crime rate? They want to keep it that way, so come bearing a background check. Oh, and if you're wanted for espionage or something, have a good excuse. Also, don't forget to prepare dough for one month's rent and the deposit.

Round Lake Neighborhoods

If you can manage, you'd be smart to grab up the first one-bedroom apartment for rent or three-bedroom house that you come across, but if you've got the luxury of time, you can spend it looking at which neighborhood will meet your needs best. Yes, saying "this area has a lake" will become excessively redundant considering lakes surround the city, but in reality, there's a host of other great features in each Round Lake area as well.

North Wilson Road: You'll find various parks around North Wilson Road. The best part is that there's the option of everything from large apartment complexes to lake houses in the area.

Village Center: There's not much that you won't love about living in Village Center. Seriously, try to find something. You've got Nippersink Forest Preserve if you want nature, and you're right next to the village's namesake: Round Lake. Add that to the train station and various shopping outlets, and you've picked out a great place to live.

North Cedar Lake Road: This is a relatively small area just north of Village Center, but it's still got lots of appeal. The Alpine Country Club is located here right on the banks of Round Lake. You'll also have lots of bus stops, plenty of residential areas and just about any shop or restaurant you could possibly need.

South Round Lake: There's literally no reason you should ever want to leave the area around Round Lake, but in case you do, you're right next to Campbell Airport in this neighborhood. Additionally, there are various parks and waterways, but South Round Lake is mostly residential if you like that sort of thing.

Living in Round Lake

Round Lake is extremely popular for several reasons, and with such popularity, don't you think they'd put some awesome things around the village? Okay, maybe the awesome stuff is why it's so popular, but that's pretty much a chicken-egg debate. Either way, there's no denying that living in Round Lake is one piece of adventure after another.

A Short Drive to Awesomeness

Sure, people usually are only worried about what's actually within the city, or village, limits, but not in this case. Six Flags Great America is literally only 20 minutes away. Don't forget your Coke can coupons... or do they even do that anymore?

Plenty of Parks

If you're looking for a low-cost way out of the house for the day, the variety of parks around Round Lake will keep you occupied. Head to green spaces like Bright Meadows Park, Viking Park, Kingsbury Park, Cranberry Lake Park, Parkside Park and we don't have enough server space to type all of them out. That's a slight exaggeration, but only a slight one.

Lots of Nightlife

There are a variety of clubs, bars and other hotspots when you're ready to head out with your new pals. Or you could just go catch a flick up north at the Regal Round Lake Beach 18 Stadium theater. Either way, as long as you're not a lazy bum who sits at home all day, you'll have lots of stuff to enjoy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Round Lake?
In Round Lake, the median rent is $957 for a studio, $1,111 for a 1-bedroom, $1,307 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,671 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Round Lake, check out our monthly Round Lake Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Round Lake?
Some of the colleges located in the Round Lake area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Round Lake?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Round Lake from include Chicago, Evanston, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

