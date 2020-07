Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Super clean, freshly painted 2nd floor 2bed, 1 bath condo in desirable Arlington Glen. Unit offers gleaming living room with hardwood floors and sliders to balcony; kitchen with tons of cabinets & table space; spacious bedrooms; (walk-in closet). Washer & dryer in the unit. Amenities include swimming pool, storage locker & assigned parking space. Across the street from Target. Walk to Hersey HS. Unit is in pristine condition. Owner is RE broker in Illinois.