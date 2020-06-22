3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln

Amenities
Immaculate & Move-In Ready! Completely renovated end-unit townhouse near Boise River & Downtown. The inviting living room has a corner wood burning fireplace & beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops, a breakfast bar, & beautiful soft close cabinets. Each bedroom has a private balcony! Other amenities include 1-car detached garage, community pool, & much more. Centrally located to the greenbelt, Barber Park, & Bown Crossing.
Terms:
- 12 Month Lease
- Tenant pays power/gas/sewer/water/trash
- Lawn care & exterior maintenance provided
Additional Requirements:
- Separate Application per adult (Non-Refundable Fee)
- Document Signing Fee
- Renter's Insurance
- Tenant Liability Insurance
- Pest Control Coverage Program
- Furnace Filter Program
Amenities: Lawn Care Included, Community In-Ground Pool