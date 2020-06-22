All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln

3060 Betsy Ross Lane · (208) 423-1937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Southeast Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3060 Betsy Ross Lane, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate & Move-In Ready! Completely renovated end-unit townhouse near Boise River & Downtown. The inviting living room has a corner wood burning fireplace & beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops, a breakfast bar, & beautiful soft close cabinets. Each bedroom has a private balcony! Other amenities include 1-car detached garage, community pool, & much more. Centrally located to the greenbelt, Barber Park, & Bown Crossing.

Terms:
- 12 Month Lease
- Tenant pays power/gas/sewer/water/trash
- Lawn care & exterior maintenance provided

Additional Requirements:
- Separate Application per adult (Non-Refundable Fee)
- Document Signing Fee
- Renter's Insurance
- Tenant Liability Insurance
- Pest Control Coverage Program
- Furnace Filter Program

Amenities: Lawn Care Included, Community In-Ground Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln have any available units?
3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln have?
Some of 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln does offer parking.
Does 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln has a pool.
Does 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln have accessible units?
No, 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity