hawaiian beaches
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:34 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Hawaiian Beaches, HI
15-2766 Kumu St.
Waiakahiula Ahupua`a
15-2766 Kumu St.
15-2766 Kumu Street, Hawaiian Beaches, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 BR 2.5 BA Home in Hawaiian Beaches - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3736329)
15-474 Kahakai Blvd.
Waiakahiula Ahupua`a
15-474 Kahakai Blvd.
15-474 Kahakai Boulevard, Hawaiian Beaches, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1059 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath fully furnished home in Hawaiian Beaches. - 3 Bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished home. Home includes Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Washer, Dryer and Television. Front yard, backyard and carport.
15-2715 Kawakawa Street
Waiakahiula Ahupua`a
15-2715 Kawakawa Street
15-2715 Kawakawa Street, Hawaiian Beaches, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1932 sqft
Large custom, 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Large 1,932 sqft home on a beautifully landscaped corner lot. The home features a single level floor plan, vaulted ceiling, 2 large living rooms, with plenty of natural light.
15-2753 Mahimahi St. - A
Waiakahiula Ahupua`a
15-2753 Mahimahi St. - A
15-2753 Mahimahi Street, Hawaiian Beaches, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1056 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
BOTTOM UNIT - Spacious 3 bed/2 Full Bath Home in Hawaiian Beaches! Lots of room, open floor plan, full kitchen, Private Water. Setup with Solar for low cost electricity. 2 separate entrances to bottom Unit. County Water, Mailbox, Paved Street.
15-2813 Puhi Street
Waiakahiula Ahupua`a
15-2813 Puhi Street
15-2813 Puhi Street, Hawaiian Beaches, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
This sweet home is situated on a street with no thru-traffic just four blocks from the ocean. A large two bedroom at 1,020 square feet, it features ceramic tile floors and a screened-in lanai.
15-2737 Lalakea St
Waiakahiula Ahupua`a
15-2737 Lalakea St
15-2737 Lalakea Street, Hawaiian Beaches, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
768 sqft
This fully furnished 3 bedroom, 1 bath comes complete with everything you need. Centrally located in Hawaiian Beaches, this property is a 10 minute drive to Pahoa town. Washer and Dryer provided. Tenants are responsible for utilities.
15 Kahakai Boulevard
Waiakahiula Ahupua`a
15 Kahakai Boulevard
15 Kahakai Boulevard, Hawaiian Beaches, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
640 sqft
New Construction! This darling cottage is located at the top of Kahakai Blvd close to the school. The yard is fenced and gated, and the roof was extended at the back of the house to enjoy covered outdoor space.
Results within 1 mile of Hawaiian Beaches
15-1115 Makuu Dr
Waikahekahenui Ahupua`a
15-1115 Makuu Dr
15-1115 Maku'u Drive, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
960 sqft
PRICE REDUCED! 3 MONTH SPECIAL! CALL NOW FOR MORE INFO! PRICE DISCOUNTED FOR THE FIRST 3 MONTHS *Discount only applies to approved applicants only who have signed a lease agreeing to move in June 2020* This lovely home sits on a corner lot at the
16-2068 Puhala Drive
Waikahekaheiki Ahupua`a
16-2068 Puhala Drive
16-2068 Puhala Drive, Ainaloa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1152 sqft
**This unit is available if you see this ad** This large single family home is located in a peaceful neighborhood that meets all the needs of a family. About .5 miles from Highway 130 for commuting to and from Hilo and/or Pahoa town.
Results within 5 miles of Hawaiian Beaches
16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard
Waikahekaheiki Ahupua`a
16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard
16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard, Ainaloa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1056 sqft
16-2122 King Kamehameha Boulevard Available 07/03/20 Great Ainaloa Home - A comfortable home with a large carport, clean and clear yard that is fenced and gated, one and half bathrooms, laundry hookups outside, and great clothes line.
15-1808 16th Ave.
Waikahekahenui Ahupua`a
15-1808 16th Ave.
15-1808 16th Avenue, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1580 sqft
Large Home on Paved Road in HPP! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a paved road on the same street as the local park. It has a room for an office, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, and a secured, gated entry.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hawaiian Beaches rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hawaiian Beaches from include Hawaiian Paradise Park, and Hilo.