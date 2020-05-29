All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 988 Halekauwila st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
988 Halekauwila st
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

988 Halekauwila st

988 Halekauwila Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

988 Halekauwila Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Available 06/20/20 41st fl diamond ocean view 2b2b Utilities included - Property Id: 295790

Planning to rent out my 2BR / 2Ba 743ft High-Ceiling 41st floor facing diamond head cool ocean side! Recently replaced the new refrigerator.
Will be Available on 6/20/2020, comes with 1 full size parking stalls, at least 6 months rental, $3300 per month, not including furnitures, including cable and internet, water and ELECTRIC!!!!
Can sell all the one year old furnitures to you separately. Please text me if you or your friend is interested. Thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295790
Property Id 295790

(RLNE5839197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 988 Halekauwila st have any available units?
988 Halekauwila st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 988 Halekauwila st have?
Some of 988 Halekauwila st's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 988 Halekauwila st currently offering any rent specials?
988 Halekauwila st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 988 Halekauwila st pet-friendly?
No, 988 Halekauwila st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 988 Halekauwila st offer parking?
Yes, 988 Halekauwila st does offer parking.
Does 988 Halekauwila st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 988 Halekauwila st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 988 Halekauwila st have a pool?
No, 988 Halekauwila st does not have a pool.
Does 988 Halekauwila st have accessible units?
No, 988 Halekauwila st does not have accessible units.
Does 988 Halekauwila st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 988 Halekauwila st has units with dishwashers.
Does 988 Halekauwila st have units with air conditioning?
No, 988 Halekauwila st does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College