988 Halekauwila st

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym fireplace

Available 06/20/20 41st fl diamond ocean view 2b2b Utilities included - Property Id: 295790



Planning to rent out my 2BR / 2Ba 743ft High-Ceiling 41st floor facing diamond head cool ocean side! Recently replaced the new refrigerator.

Will be Available on 6/20/2020, comes with 1 full size parking stalls, at least 6 months rental, $3300 per month, not including furnitures, including cable and internet, water and ELECTRIC!!!!

Can sell all the one year old furnitures to you separately. Please text me if you or your friend is interested. Thanks!

