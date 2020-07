Amenities

w/d hookup parking furnished range refrigerator

ONE MONTH FREE!!



1. This partly furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment has a lanai and comes with 1 covered parking stall located under the building.

2. Located in Moiliili , the address is 764 McCully Street.

3. The complete kitchen comes with appliances including a refrigerator and range. Washer hook up is located on the lanai for your convenience.

4. Rent for this unit includes water and sewer. Electricity and TV cable are at tenant’s expense.

5. Heading east on King Street, take a right onto McCully Street. Proceed toward the ocean and the property will be located on your right. Meet the rental agent in front of the building, near the mailboxes.

6. Once again the address is 764 McCully Street.



There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:

1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.

2. Lease term for 12 months.

3. No Pets are allowed.

4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.

5. Rented as shown.



Housing vouchers not accepted.



All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.

Thank you for viewing this ad.



Contact us to schedule a showing.