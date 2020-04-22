All apartments in Honolulu
750 Amana Street

Location

750 Amana Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit APT 209 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 318 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
pool
air conditioning
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
lobby
14 DAYS RENT FREE!!

Showing: Tuesday, 6/16/2020 at 11:00 am
By: MANSON
This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.

1. HOLIDAY VILLAGE is a secure partly furnished studio condominium consisting of approximately 318 square feet of living space plus a 52 square foot lanai.
2. Located in the Ala Moana area at 750 Amana Street, the tall circular building right behind Ross on Keeaumoku Street. Location is near the Ala Moana Shopping Center, Wal-mart, Sam’s Club, Don Quijote, and Ala Moana beach and park. There are also many business, shops, restaurants and entertainment options in the area.
3. This unit has a complete kitchen with a refrigerator, gas stove and disposal. For additional comfort, A/C is located in the living room. Amenities for the complex include an onsite Resident Manager, coin laundry on the lobby level, elevators, trash chute and a heated swimming pool, fenced for privacy. Parking is offered at an additional cost upon availability through the Resident Manager.
4. Rent for this unit includes water, sewer, gas, and electricity. TV cable is tenant’s expense.
5. Driving on Keeaumoku Street towards Ala Moana Shopping Center, turn left onto Makaloa Street. Your next left will be Amana Street and the Holiday Village building will on your left. Arrive early to find street parking and meet our rental agent outside the secured front lobby entrance.
6. Once again, the address is 750 Amana Street.

There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:
1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.
2. Lease term for 12 months.
3. No Pets are allowed.
4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.
5. Rented as shown.

Housing vouchers not accepted.

All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.
Thank you for viewing this ad.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Amana Street have any available units?
750 Amana Street has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 750 Amana Street have?
Some of 750 Amana Street's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Amana Street currently offering any rent specials?
750 Amana Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Amana Street pet-friendly?
No, 750 Amana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 750 Amana Street offer parking?
Yes, 750 Amana Street does offer parking.
Does 750 Amana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Amana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Amana Street have a pool?
Yes, 750 Amana Street has a pool.
Does 750 Amana Street have accessible units?
No, 750 Amana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Amana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Amana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Amana Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 750 Amana Street has units with air conditioning.
