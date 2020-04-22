Amenities

garbage disposal parking pool air conditioning elevator furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool lobby

14 DAYS RENT FREE!!



Showing: Tuesday, 6/16/2020 at 11:00 am

By: MANSON

This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.



Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.



1. HOLIDAY VILLAGE is a secure partly furnished studio condominium consisting of approximately 318 square feet of living space plus a 52 square foot lanai.

2. Located in the Ala Moana area at 750 Amana Street, the tall circular building right behind Ross on Keeaumoku Street. Location is near the Ala Moana Shopping Center, Wal-mart, Sam’s Club, Don Quijote, and Ala Moana beach and park. There are also many business, shops, restaurants and entertainment options in the area.

3. This unit has a complete kitchen with a refrigerator, gas stove and disposal. For additional comfort, A/C is located in the living room. Amenities for the complex include an onsite Resident Manager, coin laundry on the lobby level, elevators, trash chute and a heated swimming pool, fenced for privacy. Parking is offered at an additional cost upon availability through the Resident Manager.

4. Rent for this unit includes water, sewer, gas, and electricity. TV cable is tenant’s expense.

5. Driving on Keeaumoku Street towards Ala Moana Shopping Center, turn left onto Makaloa Street. Your next left will be Amana Street and the Holiday Village building will on your left. Arrive early to find street parking and meet our rental agent outside the secured front lobby entrance.

6. Once again, the address is 750 Amana Street.



14 DAYS RENT FREE!!



Showing: Tuesday, 6/16/2020 at 11:00 am

By: MANSON

This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.



Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.



There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:

1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.

2. Lease term for 12 months.

3. No Pets are allowed.

4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.

5. Rented as shown.



Housing vouchers not accepted.



All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.

Thank you for viewing this ad.



Contact us to schedule a showing.