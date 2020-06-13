/
/
wailea
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:24 PM
42 Apartments for rent in Wailea, HI📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203
160 Keonekai Road, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
719 sqft
Maui - Keonekai Villages Upstairs 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit near Kamaole 3 Beach - Enjoy this freshly redone 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath unfurnished unit at Keonekai Villages in S Kihei. New stainless appliances, quartz counters freshly painted and in a quiet location.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
165 Keonekai Road
165 Keonekai Road, Wailea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2004 sqft
SPACIOUS SOUTH KIHEI HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE! - This spacious single level home has so much to offer! Located in a great South Kihei location; across from Keonekai Park and just minutes from Kamaole 3 and Keawakapu beaches.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Paeahu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
155 Wailea Ike Place Unit 11
155 Wailea Ike Pl, Wailea, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1148 sqft
155 Wailea Ike Place Unit 11 Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS GRAND CHAMPIONS CONDO! Available July 15, 2020 thru January 31, 2021.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Paeahu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3300 Wailea Alanui Drive Unit 24-D
3300 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,900
Tastefully Furnished Wailea Ekahi 1 bedroom 2 bath -Must See! - This tastefully furnished and decorated 1 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has high vaulted ceilings and beautiful lanai areas with a BBQ grill.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Paeahu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3150 Wailea Alanui Dr 3004
3150 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1438 sqft
Spacious Wailea Condo with Ocean View - Don't miss this lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath upstairs unit. Ocean view from your Lanai / Living room. This home comes fully furnished and turn-key ready just bring your suitcase and sunscreen..
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Paeahu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201
3950 Kalai Waa Street, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Planning ahead? This beautiful remodeled 2nd story unit will be available on September 1st, 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
215 Mahie Place
215 Mahie Place, Wailea, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
Location amazing. Huge Lanai with ocean view. Walk to beach. UPSTAIRS private entrance studio of 440 sq. ft and a 280 sq ft. lanai with ocean view. Has basic furnishings, linens, and household needs. Turn Key to start your move in.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Paeahu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3505 Hookipa Place
3505 Hookipa Place, Wailea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2845 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED, BREATH TAKING OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM $8500 month + GET- 1 year lease ( water, pool maintenance, and yard service included) Available Date: July 1, 2020 More than just another home this stunning property is a magical life
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1
2747 S Kihei Rd, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This remodeled and fully furnished turnkey condo at Kihei Shores features two bedrooms, two baths, and is in a great location, within walking distance of Kamaole Beach III, one of South Kihei's most beautiful beaches.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2777 S Kihei Rd
2777 South Kihei Road, Wailea, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1039 sqft
This spacious ground floor condo features everything you need for a fantastic Maui vacation. The island-themed living room is perfect for the whole family to relax and watch the curved HDTV after a big beach day.
Results within 1 mile of Wailea
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
44 Kanani Rd. #3-306
44 Kanani Rd, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1059 sqft
Maui - 3 Bedroom at Hale Kanani across from Cove Park - Light and airy end unit in building 3 of Hale Kanani. This unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is ready to move i. This unnit also includes central air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 Kanani Road 302
45 Kanani Road, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
844 sqft
NEW COMPLEX - KALAMA KAI located 200 feet from Kalama Park and Cove Beach - Built by award winning Armstrong Builders. This brand new top floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit features 10 foot 4 inch ceilings in the bedrooms and living room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2495 S. Kihei Rd #131
2495 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
Studio
$1,695
1 Bedroom
Ask
Kai Nani - This furnished one bedroom / one bathroom ground floor condominium was in a vacation rental program but due to the Corvid19 issue has been converted to a long term rental. Fully equipped, just bring your toothbrush.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
44 Kanani Road, 2-304
44 Kanani Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
994 sqft
Hale Kanani - 3/2 top floor - Hale Kanani three bedroom two bath unit with pool in central Kihei location. Two assigned parking. No smoking and no pets. This unit is rented fully furnished for 10 month April-January. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5633763)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615
2531 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kihei Akahi 1 Bedroom Across from Kamaole II Beach - Enjoy ocean views from the lanai in this top floor Kihei Akahi condo C-615 is a partially furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2387 S Kihei Rd
2387 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kihei Alii Kai 1 bed 1 bath - Wake up in the morning and enjoy the views of Kahoolawe and Molokini from your living room. This spacious 1 bed 1 bath unit comes furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Wailea
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53
842 Umeke St, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2450 sqft
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53 Available 07/01/20 Live right on the golf course at Hokulani Golf Villas - Spacious free standing, multi-level, fully furnished, 3 bedroom plus loft , 2 1/2 bath condominium home located in gated Hokulani Golf
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2050 Kanoe Street #201
2050 Kanoe Street, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo (NOT HUD APPRVD) - Washer & Dryer. LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES NOT HUD or Section 8 approved. NO PETS NO SMOKING.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907
45 Kihalani Pl, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
Great Location at Kamalani - New, modern, trendy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom fully furnished condo located in North Kihei.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Këökea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
162 Mahina Street
162 Mahina Street, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
498 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath unfurnished cottage in quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1503 Umeke Circle
1503 Umeke Cir, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2380 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed/2bath Home in gated Community in Kihei - A newly built, unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + den single family home with central AC and upgrades in the gated Hokulani Golf Villas subdivision.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1910 Kaahele Place
1910 Kaahele Pl, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
500 sqft
1910 Kaahele Place Available 06/15/20 2bd/ 1ba cozy cottage in Kihei - 2 bd/1 ba cottage in Kihei Available Mid June Rent: $1350.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
906 sqft
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio Available 07/01/20 Ground Floor Villas @ Kenolio , 3 Bed/ 2 Bath , + Pool, Jacuzzi, & Gym - One of the best locations in the complex! Ground floor unit with a nice green lanai area for outside entertainment and
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Wailea rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,320.