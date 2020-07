Amenities

parking recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly remodeled two bedroom one bath and one parking unit located in the Liliha area. Minutes to downtown Honolulu. Water/sewer included. Laundry center on site, or hook up your own W/D. Final candidate subject to $30 credit check fee. If interested, please call or text us as we will not answer to inquiries through the web.