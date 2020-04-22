5158 Kilauea Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Spacious 3 bedroom home plus den - The opportunity to live in the well established community of Waialae Nui Valley is now available! This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home can easily convert to a 5 bedroom. Large family room, living room, beautiful valley and ocean views, lots of storage space, great location near Kahala mall. Brand new carpets! Washer/Dryer. Landscaped yard with clothes line. 2 car garage. Ample street parking.

Tenant is responsible for water, electric, cable, internet, telephone. Sorry no pets, no smoking. Must meet minimum requirements to qualify. Application fee. Please contact to schedule a showing. Available immediately.



Claire Owens (RS-79014)

Claire.owens@locationshawaii.com

808-484-3305

Locations Property Management

www.locationsrentals.com



