Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5158 Kilauea Avenue

5158 Kilauea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5158 Kilauea Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious 3 bedroom home plus den - The opportunity to live in the well established community of Waialae Nui Valley is now available! This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home can easily convert to a 5 bedroom. Large family room, living room, beautiful valley and ocean views, lots of storage space, great location near Kahala mall. Brand new carpets! Washer/Dryer. Landscaped yard with clothes line. 2 car garage. Ample street parking.
Tenant is responsible for water, electric, cable, internet, telephone. Sorry no pets, no smoking. Must meet minimum requirements to qualify. Application fee. Please contact to schedule a showing. Available immediately.

Claire Owens (RS-79014)
Claire.owens@locationshawaii.com
808-484-3305
Locations Property Management
www.locationsrentals.com

(RLNE5776854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5158 Kilauea Avenue have any available units?
5158 Kilauea Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 5158 Kilauea Avenue have?
Some of 5158 Kilauea Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5158 Kilauea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5158 Kilauea Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5158 Kilauea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5158 Kilauea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 5158 Kilauea Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5158 Kilauea Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5158 Kilauea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5158 Kilauea Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5158 Kilauea Avenue have a pool?
No, 5158 Kilauea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5158 Kilauea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5158 Kilauea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5158 Kilauea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5158 Kilauea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5158 Kilauea Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5158 Kilauea Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
