All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 4942-2 Kilauea Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
4942-2 Kilauea Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4942-2 Kilauea Ave

4942 Kilauea Ave · (808) 225-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4942 Kilauea Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2600 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Available 08/01/20 Deluxe Town Home in Kahala - Property Id: 295077

Elegantly remodeled with complete new Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms have beautiful tile and new fixtures.
This townhouse in Kahala, Honolulu, one of the best neighborhoods in Hawaii. 2 bedrooms 2 Bathrooms + large attic for lots of extra storage. Large yard areas for relaxing or bar-b-q. Large gated pool surrounded by green foliage. Convenient. Includes 1 parking, plus ample street parking, potential to rent additional parking stalls, as well there is plenty of street parking within 1 block. it is 2 blocks to Kahala Mall Shopping Center, Whole Foods, etc. Ten minutes to University of Hawaii at Manoa and Waikiki. Busline. (You cannot hear the traffic or parking.) Cool, preferred unit. Partly furnished, includes New oven, New full sized refrigerator, New Microwave, air conditioning. 1190 sq ft . One pet okay. Available now.
Please call 808-225-4400
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295077
Property Id 295077

(RLNE5836414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4942-2 Kilauea Ave have any available units?
4942-2 Kilauea Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4942-2 Kilauea Ave have?
Some of 4942-2 Kilauea Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4942-2 Kilauea Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4942-2 Kilauea Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4942-2 Kilauea Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4942-2 Kilauea Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 4942-2 Kilauea Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4942-2 Kilauea Ave does offer parking.
Does 4942-2 Kilauea Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4942-2 Kilauea Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4942-2 Kilauea Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4942-2 Kilauea Ave has a pool.
Does 4942-2 Kilauea Ave have accessible units?
No, 4942-2 Kilauea Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4942-2 Kilauea Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4942-2 Kilauea Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4942-2 Kilauea Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4942-2 Kilauea Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4942-2 Kilauea Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity