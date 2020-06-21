4942-2 Kilauea Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Available 08/01/20 Deluxe Town Home in Kahala - Property Id: 295077



Elegantly remodeled with complete new Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms have beautiful tile and new fixtures.

This townhouse in Kahala, Honolulu, one of the best neighborhoods in Hawaii. 2 bedrooms 2 Bathrooms + large attic for lots of extra storage. Large yard areas for relaxing or bar-b-q. Large gated pool surrounded by green foliage. Convenient. Includes 1 parking, plus ample street parking, potential to rent additional parking stalls, as well there is plenty of street parking within 1 block. it is 2 blocks to Kahala Mall Shopping Center, Whole Foods, etc. Ten minutes to University of Hawaii at Manoa and Waikiki. Busline. (You cannot hear the traffic or parking.) Cool, preferred unit. Partly furnished, includes New oven, New full sized refrigerator, New Microwave, air conditioning. 1190 sq ft . One pet okay. Available now.

Please call 808-225-4400

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295077

