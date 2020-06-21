4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel pool media room

Kahala Towers 2 Bdrm., 2 bath, Furnished with 1 Parking! - Super nice furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom with 1 parking stall.

Unit has just been remodelled with new solid wood kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, Quartzite countertops and under cabinet lighting in the kitchen. New stainless steel dishwasher and large capacity clothes washer and dryer. New stylish Mecho shades...

Excellent ocean/Diamond Head and golf course view from this 21st floor apartment.

Beds are 1 Queen and 1 Murphy bed.

Beige tile flooring through-out! New Mecho shades, very attractive!

Building amenity includes a pool!

Unit is available: 6/16/2020 for a one year lease.

No pets and non-smokers only.

Excellent location across from Kahala Mall with Whole Food, Longs drug, banking, Kahala Theatre, Starbucks and the bus-line and H-1.

For information or to arrange a showing, please call: Pacific Realty Group LLC 808-957-0776/808-428-0266.



(RLNE4708346)