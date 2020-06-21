All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A

4300 Waialae Avenue · (808) 957-0777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4300 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Kahala Towers 2 Bdrm., 2 bath, Furnished with 1 Parking! - Super nice furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom with 1 parking stall.
Unit has just been remodelled with new solid wood kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, Quartzite countertops and under cabinet lighting in the kitchen. New stainless steel dishwasher and large capacity clothes washer and dryer. New stylish Mecho shades...
Excellent ocean/Diamond Head and golf course view from this 21st floor apartment.
Beds are 1 Queen and 1 Murphy bed.
Beige tile flooring through-out! New Mecho shades, very attractive!
Building amenity includes a pool!
Unit is available: 6/16/2020 for a one year lease.
No pets and non-smokers only.
Excellent location across from Kahala Mall with Whole Food, Longs drug, banking, Kahala Theatre, Starbucks and the bus-line and H-1.
For information or to arrange a showing, please call: Pacific Realty Group LLC 808-957-0776/808-428-0266.

(RLNE4708346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A have any available units?
4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A have?
Some of 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A pet-friendly?
No, 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A offer parking?
Yes, 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A does offer parking.
Does 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A have a pool?
Yes, 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A has a pool.
Does 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A have accessible units?
No, 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A has units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4300 Waialae Ave. #2102-A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity