RARELY AVAILABLE 3BR/2BA/2PKG(TANDEM) STREET LEVEL UNIT IN THREE PLEX IN ALIAMANU - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/NaXXREZVmIc



Don't miss your opportunity to live in the highly sought after Aliamanu neighborhood. Enjoy this large 3BR/2BA/2PKG street level unit.



If it's shopping and entertainment that's your thing PearlRidge Shopping Center is minutes away. For the nature enthusiast there is hiking at the popular Aiea Loop Trail. Weekends could be filled with wandering among the treasures at the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet. Location is everything with Pearl Harbor Naval Base, Hickam Air Force Base, Camp Smith, Fort Shafter within minutes drive.



• Property Type: Attached Single Family

• Interior Area: 1126sf

• Bedrooms: 3

• Bathrooms: 2

• Parking: 2(tandem)



• Range/Oven

• Refrigerator

• Washer and Dryer

• Flooring: Tile

• Shared Utilities



• Non Smoking

• No Pets

• Minimum Lease: 1 Year

• Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

• Credit and Background Check Required

• Renter's Insurance Required

• Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223



(RLNE4694616)