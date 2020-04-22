All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 4134 Keanu Street #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
4134 Keanu Street #4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4134 Keanu Street #4

4134 Keanu Street · (808) 306-1868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4134 Keanu Street, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4134 Keanu Street #4 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Upgraded Ready to Move in Waialae Gardens - Cool 2-bedroom 2-bath corner unit 2 Story townhome has one of the most convenient locations in Honolulu.Two are blocks away from the Kahala Mall for local shopping, Kahala Elementary, and the freeway for easy access to the rest of the island. This unit has been recently updated with luxury vinyl planks, new range and refrigerator, and a fresh coat of paint. Need to cool off? Enjoy the good living with a freshwater pool in the complex or take a 5-minute drive to some of Honolulu's best beaches.

* One year lease
* No Pets
* Application fee : $35

Call/ Text Agent for showing appt.
Athens Arquette RA
RS 57981
Arquette Properties, Inc.
808.306.1868

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 Keanu Street #4 have any available units?
4134 Keanu Street #4 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4134 Keanu Street #4 have?
Some of 4134 Keanu Street #4's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 Keanu Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4134 Keanu Street #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 Keanu Street #4 pet-friendly?
No, 4134 Keanu Street #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 4134 Keanu Street #4 offer parking?
No, 4134 Keanu Street #4 does not offer parking.
Does 4134 Keanu Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4134 Keanu Street #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 Keanu Street #4 have a pool?
Yes, 4134 Keanu Street #4 has a pool.
Does 4134 Keanu Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 4134 Keanu Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 Keanu Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4134 Keanu Street #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4134 Keanu Street #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4134 Keanu Street #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4134 Keanu Street #4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity