4134 Keanu Street #4

Amenities

recently renovated pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Upgraded Ready to Move in Waialae Gardens - Cool 2-bedroom 2-bath corner unit 2 Story townhome has one of the most convenient locations in Honolulu.Two are blocks away from the Kahala Mall for local shopping, Kahala Elementary, and the freeway for easy access to the rest of the island. This unit has been recently updated with luxury vinyl planks, new range and refrigerator, and a fresh coat of paint. Need to cool off? Enjoy the good living with a freshwater pool in the complex or take a 5-minute drive to some of Honolulu's best beaches.



* One year lease

* No Pets

* Application fee : $35



Call/ Text Agent for showing appt.

Athens Arquette RA

RS 57981

Arquette Properties, Inc.

808.306.1868



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849341)