Honolulu, HI
4052 Black Point Rd
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:23 AM

4052 Black Point Rd

4052 Black Point Road · (808) 223-0433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4052 Black Point Road, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 5900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
guest suite
media room
Stunning ocean and mountain views from this custom 3 story 5,900 SF home with private gated entry and 2 car garage. 3 bedroom/4.5 bath plus 1 bedroom/1 bath Mother-In Law/Guest suite with wet bar and separate entry. Property is located in exclusive Black Point Community off Kahala Avenue near Diamond Head. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living with 3 covered large lanais and swimming pool. Close to beaches, park, restaurants, shopping mall and schools.

Home features an open floor plan with wood floors, ceiling fans throughout, central AC and split AC, carpet and ceramic tile in bedrooms. Main floor includes living room with vaulted ceiling; new gourmet kitchen with gas stove, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and island eat in bar, custom cabinets, tile floors; dining area and family room off kitchen with built-in entertainment center, covered lanai, half bath and laundry room. Three bedroom suites with private baths and recreation area with billiard table and built in cabinet/shelves located on second floor. Master bedroom is spacious with private covered lanai, walk-in closet, double sinks, separate tub and shower. Exercise and media room with bath are downstairs off pool and covered lanai. Includes 60 photovoltaic panels, security system and electric vehicle charging station.

Pool and yard service included. Rented unfurnished long term; one year lease preferred. No smoking and rental insurance required. Call Robin McCann Realty, LLC at 808-235-8042 to schedule a showing and for additional information. $25 fee per applicant. $14,000 security deposit. Available now.

Video tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4052 Black Point Rd have any available units?
4052 Black Point Rd has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4052 Black Point Rd have?
Some of 4052 Black Point Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4052 Black Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4052 Black Point Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4052 Black Point Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4052 Black Point Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 4052 Black Point Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4052 Black Point Rd does offer parking.
Does 4052 Black Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4052 Black Point Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4052 Black Point Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4052 Black Point Rd has a pool.
Does 4052 Black Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 4052 Black Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4052 Black Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4052 Black Point Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4052 Black Point Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4052 Black Point Rd has units with air conditioning.
