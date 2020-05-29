4052 Black Point Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage guest suite media room

Stunning ocean and mountain views from this custom 3 story 5,900 SF home with private gated entry and 2 car garage. 3 bedroom/4.5 bath plus 1 bedroom/1 bath Mother-In Law/Guest suite with wet bar and separate entry. Property is located in exclusive Black Point Community off Kahala Avenue near Diamond Head. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living with 3 covered large lanais and swimming pool. Close to beaches, park, restaurants, shopping mall and schools.



Home features an open floor plan with wood floors, ceiling fans throughout, central AC and split AC, carpet and ceramic tile in bedrooms. Main floor includes living room with vaulted ceiling; new gourmet kitchen with gas stove, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and island eat in bar, custom cabinets, tile floors; dining area and family room off kitchen with built-in entertainment center, covered lanai, half bath and laundry room. Three bedroom suites with private baths and recreation area with billiard table and built in cabinet/shelves located on second floor. Master bedroom is spacious with private covered lanai, walk-in closet, double sinks, separate tub and shower. Exercise and media room with bath are downstairs off pool and covered lanai. Includes 60 photovoltaic panels, security system and electric vehicle charging station.



Pool and yard service included. Rented unfurnished long term; one year lease preferred. No smoking and rental insurance required. Call Robin McCann Realty, LLC at 808-235-8042 to schedule a showing and for additional information. $25 fee per applicant. $14,000 security deposit. Available now.



Video tour available upon request.