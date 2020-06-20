Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

3919 Pili Place Available 07/01/20 Fully Renovated Wilhelmina Private Studio - Beautiful fully renovated studio unit in popular Wilhelmina Rise. Separate private entrance with 2 parking spaces in front. Contemporary finishes include premium tile flooring, granite counter tops in bathroom & kitchenette, new vinyl windows & more. All utilities included except internet/cable (tenant must set up with local service). Kitchenette includes (not all pictured) sink, refrigerator, electric double hot plate, microwave & toaster oven. Brand new washer/dryer in community laundry area shared with upstairs unit. Close to beaches, schools, Kahala Mall shopping & H-1 freeway. Looking for quiet, responsible tenants. No smoking, small pet negotiable. Able to fully furnish upon request. Tenant pays GET. Available for long term and/or short term (monthly) lease lengths. Property manager/agent related to owner. Please call listing agent Kristin Stanley 310-947-1466 for full property details and showings.



(RLNE5869822)