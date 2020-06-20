All apartments in Honolulu
3919 Pili Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

3919 Pili Place

3919 Pili Place · (808) 741-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3919 Pili Place, Honolulu, HI 96816
Kaimuki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 3919 Pili Place · Avail. Jul 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 262 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
3919 Pili Place Available 07/01/20 Fully Renovated Wilhelmina Private Studio - Beautiful fully renovated studio unit in popular Wilhelmina Rise. Separate private entrance with 2 parking spaces in front. Contemporary finishes include premium tile flooring, granite counter tops in bathroom & kitchenette, new vinyl windows & more. All utilities included except internet/cable (tenant must set up with local service). Kitchenette includes (not all pictured) sink, refrigerator, electric double hot plate, microwave & toaster oven. Brand new washer/dryer in community laundry area shared with upstairs unit. Close to beaches, schools, Kahala Mall shopping & H-1 freeway. Looking for quiet, responsible tenants. No smoking, small pet negotiable. Able to fully furnish upon request. Tenant pays GET. Available for long term and/or short term (monthly) lease lengths. Property manager/agent related to owner. Please call listing agent Kristin Stanley 310-947-1466 for full property details and showings.

(RLNE5869822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 Pili Place have any available units?
3919 Pili Place has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3919 Pili Place have?
Some of 3919 Pili Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 Pili Place currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Pili Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Pili Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3919 Pili Place is pet friendly.
Does 3919 Pili Place offer parking?
Yes, 3919 Pili Place does offer parking.
Does 3919 Pili Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3919 Pili Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Pili Place have a pool?
No, 3919 Pili Place does not have a pool.
Does 3919 Pili Place have accessible units?
No, 3919 Pili Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Pili Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 Pili Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3919 Pili Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3919 Pili Place does not have units with air conditioning.
