Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning community garden bbq/grill

CALL AGENT SUSAN WEINIK RA 382-1162 for more info and showings. ON THE PARK corner end top apt, 2 bedroom one bath one parking full kitchen walk up Diamond Head Surf. Renovated. wine storage, each bedroom has window air conditioner, 2 large flat screen tv's. Parking is #30 and is the closest parking stall to the apt.

Easy walk up. Across the street from the community garden. A short walk across the park to kaimana beach and trendy Monsarat ave.