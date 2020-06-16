3741 Harding Avenue

Amenities

Cozy & newly renovated 3bed/3bath house, brand new split AC in every room, the heart of Kaimuki near Waikiki beach. Short walk to many local shops & authentic restaurants. Short drive to Waikiki beach, Ala Moana beach, Honolulu zoo, Diamond Head & Koko Head. Open floor plan from living room to kitchen. Each bedroom has its own private bath. Rent included utilities and 2 parking stalls. A non-refundable $25 application fee per adult. No smoking and no pet. Contact us at ezrentalproperties@gmail.com for more info.