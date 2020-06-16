All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:16 PM

3741 Harding Avenue

3741 Harding Avenue · (808) 725-2794
Location

3741 Harding Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Kaimuki

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1398 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy & newly renovated 3bed/3bath house, brand new split AC in every room, the heart of Kaimuki near Waikiki beach. Short walk to many local shops & authentic restaurants. Short drive to Waikiki beach, Ala Moana beach, Honolulu zoo, Diamond Head & Koko Head. Open floor plan from living room to kitchen. Each bedroom has its own private bath. Rent included utilities and 2 parking stalls. A non-refundable $25 application fee per adult. No smoking and no pet. Contact us at ezrentalproperties@gmail.com for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3741 Harding Avenue have any available units?
3741 Harding Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3741 Harding Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3741 Harding Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3741 Harding Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3741 Harding Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 3741 Harding Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3741 Harding Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3741 Harding Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3741 Harding Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3741 Harding Avenue have a pool?
No, 3741 Harding Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3741 Harding Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3741 Harding Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3741 Harding Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3741 Harding Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3741 Harding Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3741 Harding Avenue has units with air conditioning.
