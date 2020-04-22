3128 George Street

Amenities

This small unit is attached to the main house. All utitlities are included in rent! It has a private entrance down the side yard and a private patio and washer/dryer. Located in the very desirable Kapahulu Flats neighborhood. Walk to the Beach, Zoo, park and Monsarrat Ave or Kapahulu Ave restaurants and shops. No smoking, No vaping. Looking for quiet tenants. Small pet possible with approval, $500 non-refundable pet fee and additional $1,600 security deposit. Renters insurance required. Water, sewer, Gas and Electric are all included. Tenant is responsible for cable and internet. No smoking or vaping. Pets are negotiable on a case by case basis. Rental application required.