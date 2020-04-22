All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 3128 George Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
3128 George Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:32 AM

3128 George Street

3128 George Street · (833) 808-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3128 George Street, Honolulu, HI 96815
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
This small unit is attached to the main house. All utitlities are included in rent! It has a private entrance down the side yard and a private patio and washer/dryer. Located in the very desirable Kapahulu Flats neighborhood. Walk to the Beach, Zoo, park and Monsarrat Ave or Kapahulu Ave restaurants and shops. No smoking, No vaping. Looking for quiet tenants. Small pet possible with approval, $500 non-refundable pet fee and additional $1,600 security deposit. Renters insurance required. Water, sewer, Gas and Electric are all included. Tenant is responsible for cable and internet. No smoking or vaping. Pets are negotiable on a case by case basis. Rental application required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 George Street have any available units?
3128 George Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3128 George Street have?
Some of 3128 George Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 George Street currently offering any rent specials?
3128 George Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 George Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3128 George Street is pet friendly.
Does 3128 George Street offer parking?
No, 3128 George Street does not offer parking.
Does 3128 George Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3128 George Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 George Street have a pool?
No, 3128 George Street does not have a pool.
Does 3128 George Street have accessible units?
No, 3128 George Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 George Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 George Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3128 George Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3128 George Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3128 George Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity