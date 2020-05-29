All apartments in Honolulu
3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE
3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE

3014 Hibiscus Drive · (808) 393-0295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3014 Hibiscus Drive, Honolulu, HI 96815
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE · Avail. now

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely Available Furnished Diamond Head Terrace Home - Available June 1, 2020 -
For more information, call or text Ray at (808) 393-0295 or email ray@pro808.com

Rarely Available Furnished Diamond Head Terrace Home - Available June 1, 2020! Located at the base of Diamond Head, this beautiful furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a studio cottage, large 2 car garage, covered lanai, terraced yard and gated entry. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, farm sink and a charming dining booth. The large living room opens up to the covered lanai - perfect for entertaining! Walk to the beach or Kapiolani Park and come home to rinse off in the convenient outdoor shower! AC in bedrooms and kitchen/dining area.

Rent includes monthly yard service. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Renter's insurance required. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Absolutely no AirBNB or vacation rentals allowed. $20 non-refundable application fee per occupant 18yrs+.

*Video tour coming soon.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE have any available units?
3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE have?
Some of 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
