3014 HIBISCUS DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel air conditioning furnished

Rarely Available Furnished Diamond Head Terrace Home - Available June 1, 2020 -

For more information, call or text Ray at (808) 393-0295 or email ray@pro808.com



Rarely Available Furnished Diamond Head Terrace Home - Available June 1, 2020! Located at the base of Diamond Head, this beautiful furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a studio cottage, large 2 car garage, covered lanai, terraced yard and gated entry. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, farm sink and a charming dining booth. The large living room opens up to the covered lanai - perfect for entertaining! Walk to the beach or Kapiolani Park and come home to rinse off in the convenient outdoor shower! AC in bedrooms and kitchen/dining area.



Rent includes monthly yard service. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Renter's insurance required. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Absolutely no AirBNB or vacation rentals allowed. $20 non-refundable application fee per occupant 18yrs+.



*Video tour coming soon.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5812817)