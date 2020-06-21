2920 Ala Ilima Street, #502

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill internet access

2/2 with parking in Lakeshore Tower - 2/2 in Salt Lake's Lakeshore Tower. Spacious 870 sq ft of living space in this updated unit. Both kitchen and bathrooms have updated counters and beautiful wood cabinets. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and unit comes with its own washer/dryer. 1 assigned parking space for your convenience.



Indulge in the amenities at Lakeshore Tower including huge refreshing swimming pool with chairs to lounge in, BBQ area and club house and an on-site resident manager.



This home is conveniently located in Salt Lake close to everything Oahu has to offer. Less than 2 mile drive to Fort Shafter, and a quick 8 miles to Pearl Harbor/Hickam AFB. You are also close to the Nex, Commissary, Safeway, elementary schools, and the Busline.



Water and sewer included with monthly rent. Rental is internet and cable ready. Sorry no smoking and no pets, standard one month security deposit (equivalent to rent) and a credit check.



We DO NOT accept SECTION 8. There is a $17 application fee per adult applicant. All prospective tenants above the age of 18 must fill out an application.



If interested, please email or call Stott Property Management at 808-254-5558.



No Pets Allowed



