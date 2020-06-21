All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2920 Ala Ilima Street, #502

2920 Ala Ilima Street · (808) 254-5558
Location

2920 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2920 Ala Ilima Street, #502 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
2/2 with parking in Lakeshore Tower - 2/2 in Salt Lake's Lakeshore Tower. Spacious 870 sq ft of living space in this updated unit. Both kitchen and bathrooms have updated counters and beautiful wood cabinets. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and unit comes with its own washer/dryer. 1 assigned parking space for your convenience.

Indulge in the amenities at Lakeshore Tower including huge refreshing swimming pool with chairs to lounge in, BBQ area and club house and an on-site resident manager.

This home is conveniently located in Salt Lake close to everything Oahu has to offer. Less than 2 mile drive to Fort Shafter, and a quick 8 miles to Pearl Harbor/Hickam AFB. You are also close to the Nex, Commissary, Safeway, elementary schools, and the Busline.

Water and sewer included with monthly rent. Rental is internet and cable ready. Sorry no smoking and no pets, standard one month security deposit (equivalent to rent) and a credit check.

We DO NOT accept SECTION 8. There is a $17 application fee per adult applicant. All prospective tenants above the age of 18 must fill out an application.

If interested, please email or call Stott Property Management at 808-254-5558.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3189678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

