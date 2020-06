Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! 2ND FLOOR WALK-UP, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath with 1 Assigned Parking. Conveniently located near bus routes, eateries, schools, parks, freeway access and more! Unit includes range/oven, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Utilities include water and sewer. NO pets. NO smoking. FIRM. Copies of valid picture ID, paystubs and $20.00 cash per adult application fee required with rental application. Please contact Alan So at 808-949-4111 x32 to schedule an showing.