Amenities

Conveniently located Studio Apt Close to the University of Hawaii - Varsity Neighborhood - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



FREE RENT IN MAY, IF YOU SIGN A ONE YEAR LEASE FOR JUNE 1ST



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/LcXbIks-uYU



MATTERPORT: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2qy8v6zzAJZ



DESCRIPTION:

Studio apartment with full kitchen and 1 parking conveniently close to the University of Hawaii. Walk or ride your bike to campus. Also conveniently close to freeways and shopping. Great for student.



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Condominium

Interior Area: 300sf

Lanai Area: 25sf

Bedrooms: Studio

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Air Conditioner

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Community Washer and Dryer

Flooring Type: Tile



BUILDING FEATURES:

Secured Entry

Site Manager



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

No Pets

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit and First Months Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit and Background Check Required

Renters Insurance Required

Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management (RB# 21817)

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223



CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



(RLNE2571886)