2635 Peter Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

A cozy studio for 1 person with a bathroom built in a new modern home. Furnished with full-size bed, TV, kitchenette, refrigerator, and a private common area with washer and dryer. Private entry way. Near bus stop (#14). Just a minute to St. Louis's Wahila Ridge Park.

Utilities (electric, water, internet, basic TV channels) included. Parking is optional at $90/month. Deposit of one month ($1380) is required. 1-year lease. No pets. No smoking. Email Lisa (lisa.tsuboi@gmail.com) for showing.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/honolulu-hi?lid=13310490



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5767763)