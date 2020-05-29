All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2635 Peter Street

2635 Peter Street · (808) 492-7444
Location

2635 Peter Street, Honolulu, HI 96816
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

Studio

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
A cozy studio for 1 person with a bathroom built in a new modern home. Furnished with full-size bed, TV, kitchenette, refrigerator, and a private common area with washer and dryer. Private entry way. Near bus stop (#14). Just a minute to St. Louis's Wahila Ridge Park.
Utilities (electric, water, internet, basic TV channels) included. Parking is optional at $90/month. Deposit of one month ($1380) is required. 1-year lease. No pets. No smoking. Email Lisa (lisa.tsuboi@gmail.com) for showing.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/honolulu-hi?lid=13310490

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Peter Street have any available units?
2635 Peter Street has a unit available for $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2635 Peter Street have?
Some of 2635 Peter Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Peter Street currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Peter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Peter Street pet-friendly?
No, 2635 Peter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2635 Peter Street offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Peter Street does offer parking.
Does 2635 Peter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2635 Peter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Peter Street have a pool?
No, 2635 Peter Street does not have a pool.
Does 2635 Peter Street have accessible units?
No, 2635 Peter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Peter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 Peter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2635 Peter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2635 Peter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
