251 Kaiulani Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Must SEE and bargain. (1) Unit A: ($3800/mo) 2 bdrm, 2 parking, utilities included (2) Unit B:($1380/mo) Studio, 1 parking (3) Unit C: ($1180/month), all utilities included, clean and brand new renovated, linen/towels included, cooking utensils/spices and plates. Come home from vacation enjoying everyday on the Waikiki Beach or a night on the Waikiki strip to a comfortable and cozy everyday apt. This studio rental offers the privacy even a hotel can't give you, and is still located in the heart of Waikiki. Short 2-3 minute walking distance from the high end shopping centers, restaurants, grocery stores, and Waikiki beach for surfing, swim and lots more. Washer and dryer in the building. No smoking. Pet friendly with no more than 25 lbs. The home is the perfect vacation getaway everyday.