251 Kaiulani Avenue.
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:31 AM

251 Kaiulani Avenue

251 Kaʻiulani Avenue · (808) 591-7676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

251 Kaʻiulani Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Must SEE and bargain. (1) Unit A: ($3800/mo) 2 bdrm, 2 parking, utilities included (2) Unit B:($1380/mo) Studio, 1 parking (3) Unit C: ($1180/month), all utilities included, clean and brand new renovated, linen/towels included, cooking utensils/spices and plates. Come home from vacation enjoying everyday on the Waikiki Beach or a night on the Waikiki strip to a comfortable and cozy everyday apt. This studio rental offers the privacy even a hotel can't give you, and is still located in the heart of Waikiki. Short 2-3 minute walking distance from the high end shopping centers, restaurants, grocery stores, and Waikiki beach for surfing, swim and lots more. Washer and dryer in the building. No smoking. Pet friendly with no more than 25 lbs. The home is the perfect vacation getaway everyday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 251 Kaiulani Avenue have any available units?
251 Kaiulani Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 251 Kaiulani Avenue have?
Some of 251 Kaiulani Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Kaiulani Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
251 Kaiulani Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Kaiulani Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 Kaiulani Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 251 Kaiulani Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 251 Kaiulani Avenue does offer parking.
Does 251 Kaiulani Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 Kaiulani Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Kaiulani Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 251 Kaiulani Avenue has a pool.
Does 251 Kaiulani Avenue have accessible units?
No, 251 Kaiulani Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Kaiulani Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Kaiulani Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Kaiulani Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 Kaiulani Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

