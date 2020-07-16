2489 Pali Hwy

Amenities

AC, Convenient drive to Downtown or Windward side / 1 bd 1 ba with 2 Covered Parking - AC unit in Living Room and Bedroom. Clean, spacious, one bedroom one bath rental located right off the Pali Hwy. Close to busline, and easy commute to downtown Honolulu or Kailua. There is a loft upstairs that could be converted into an office or a sitting room. Unit includes AC in Living Room and Bedroom, Washer/Dryer Combo exclusive for the Tenant. There is also an enclosed patio, perfect for BBQ's and outdoor living. Rent $2000/month includes Water and Electric. Call for more info or to schedule a showing - Ula De La Cruz RS-82437 808-342-1586



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5256167)