Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

2489 Pali Hwy

2489 Pali Highway · (808) 342-1586
Location

2489 Pali Highway, Honolulu, HI 96817
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2489 Pali Hwy · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
AC, Convenient drive to Downtown or Windward side / 1 bd 1 ba with 2 Covered Parking - AC unit in Living Room and Bedroom. Clean, spacious, one bedroom one bath rental located right off the Pali Hwy. Close to busline, and easy commute to downtown Honolulu or Kailua. There is a loft upstairs that could be converted into an office or a sitting room. Unit includes AC in Living Room and Bedroom, Washer/Dryer Combo exclusive for the Tenant. There is also an enclosed patio, perfect for BBQ's and outdoor living. Rent $2000/month includes Water and Electric. Call for more info or to schedule a showing - Ula De La Cruz RS-82437 808-342-1586

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5256167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2489 Pali Hwy have any available units?
2489 Pali Hwy has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2489 Pali Hwy have?
Some of 2489 Pali Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2489 Pali Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
2489 Pali Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2489 Pali Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 2489 Pali Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2489 Pali Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 2489 Pali Hwy offers parking.
Does 2489 Pali Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2489 Pali Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2489 Pali Hwy have a pool?
No, 2489 Pali Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 2489 Pali Hwy have accessible units?
No, 2489 Pali Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2489 Pali Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2489 Pali Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2489 Pali Hwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2489 Pali Hwy has units with air conditioning.
