Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:53 PM

2463 Kuhio Avenue

2463 Kuhio Avenue · (808) 735-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2463 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
elevator
internet cafe
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet cafe
elevator
internet access
3 month minimum. Furnished studio, corner unit with two lanai, located close to Waikiki Beach and to bus line going to University of Hawaii, community college, Ala Moana shopping center, and downtown Honolulu. Kitchenette in unit includes refrigerator, cooking utensils, beds with sheets and blankets, furniture, and other essentials to move right in. Rent of $1700 per month includes all utilities and window AC. Building has secure elevator, night security guard, convenience store, internet cafe, and laundromat with drop-off service. Long term lease only. Please call Dower Realty, Inc at 808-230-7639 for showing appointment. Mahalo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2463 Kuhio Avenue have any available units?
2463 Kuhio Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2463 Kuhio Avenue have?
Some of 2463 Kuhio Avenue's amenities include air conditioning, elevator, and internet cafe. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2463 Kuhio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2463 Kuhio Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2463 Kuhio Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2463 Kuhio Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2463 Kuhio Avenue offer parking?
No, 2463 Kuhio Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2463 Kuhio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2463 Kuhio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2463 Kuhio Avenue have a pool?
No, 2463 Kuhio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2463 Kuhio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2463 Kuhio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2463 Kuhio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2463 Kuhio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2463 Kuhio Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2463 Kuhio Avenue has units with air conditioning.
