2463 Kuhio Avenue

3 month minimum. Furnished studio, corner unit with two lanai, located close to Waikiki Beach and to bus line going to University of Hawaii, community college, Ala Moana shopping center, and downtown Honolulu. Kitchenette in unit includes refrigerator, cooking utensils, beds with sheets and blankets, furniture, and other essentials to move right in. Rent of $1700 per month includes all utilities and window AC. Building has secure elevator, night security guard, convenience store, internet cafe, and laundromat with drop-off service. Long term lease only. Please call Dower Realty, Inc at 808-230-7639 for showing appointment. Mahalo!