2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Fully furnished one bedroom with cable, internet, gas & electric included. 1 designated parking stall. Gas stove, Dishwasher, cooking utensils and linen provided. Minimum 90 day lease. No Pets and No Smoking in unit.

Call 808-341-6848 Lee Ohlson RS 77506

Hawaii Dream Realty LLC RB 19373

TA 148-451-5328-01

Waikiki Lanais has a great rooftop viewing area, BBQ and tables. The pool and work out room are located on the 6th floor and the coin operated laundry room is located on the 5th floor. The designated parking stall is on the second floor. Easy walking distance to the beach.