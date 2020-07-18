All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1

2452 Tusitala Street · (808) 341-6848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2452 Tusitala Street, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Fully furnished one bedroom with cable, internet, gas & electric included. 1 designated parking stall. Gas stove, Dishwasher, cooking utensils and linen provided. Minimum 90 day lease. No Pets and No Smoking in unit.
Call 808-341-6848 Lee Ohlson RS 77506
Hawaii Dream Realty LLC RB 19373
TA 148-451-5328-01
Waikiki Lanais has a great rooftop viewing area, BBQ and tables. The pool and work out room are located on the 6th floor and the coin operated laundry room is located on the 5th floor. The designated parking stall is on the second floor. Easy walking distance to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 have any available units?
2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 have?
Some of 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 offers parking.
Does 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 has a pool.
Does 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 has accessible units.
Does 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2452 Tusitala Street, #1104 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
