2450 Prince Edward Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking microwave internet access furnished refrigerator

Fully Furnished turn key_Avail. NOW. Contact me for your requested dates, Ocean Views from the 11th floor Lanai, in The Kuhio Village II building this is a very Popular Boutique Building many return for their annual & short term Vacation, Conventions, Wedding Parties, Work related return stays etc., 700 ft. to the Ocean, centrally located, minutes to the H1, pay parking avail. for an additional cost/ 220 per Mnth, King Bed, Queen futon, live the Resort Waikiki lifestyle affordably, No resort fees you can still use the buildings amenities_ full size apt. fridge_Convection microwave, WiFi premium cable vision, DVD, Warmest Aloha~ TAT not Incl. in rate, plus (flat fee) move out cleaning fee is additional.