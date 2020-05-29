All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:57 AM

2450 Prince Edward Street

2450 Prince Edward Street · (808) 781-9905
Location

2450 Prince Edward Street, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1103A · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully Furnished turn key_Avail. NOW. Contact me for your requested dates, Ocean Views from the 11th floor Lanai, in The Kuhio Village II building this is a very Popular Boutique Building many return for their annual & short term Vacation, Conventions, Wedding Parties, Work related return stays etc., 700 ft. to the Ocean, centrally located, minutes to the H1, pay parking avail. for an additional cost/ 220 per Mnth, King Bed, Queen futon, live the Resort Waikiki lifestyle affordably, No resort fees you can still use the buildings amenities_ full size apt. fridge_Convection microwave, WiFi premium cable vision, DVD, Warmest Aloha~ TAT not Incl. in rate, plus (flat fee) move out cleaning fee is additional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Prince Edward Street have any available units?
2450 Prince Edward Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2450 Prince Edward Street have?
Some of 2450 Prince Edward Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Prince Edward Street currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Prince Edward Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Prince Edward Street pet-friendly?
No, 2450 Prince Edward Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2450 Prince Edward Street offer parking?
Yes, 2450 Prince Edward Street does offer parking.
Does 2450 Prince Edward Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 Prince Edward Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Prince Edward Street have a pool?
No, 2450 Prince Edward Street does not have a pool.
Does 2450 Prince Edward Street have accessible units?
No, 2450 Prince Edward Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Prince Edward Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 Prince Edward Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 Prince Edward Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2450 Prince Edward Street does not have units with air conditioning.
